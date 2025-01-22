Rey Gone? New ‘Star Wars’ Casting Update Comes To Light After Movie Release Canceled

Lucasfilm appears to be treading water when it comes to theatrical releases despite an ever-expanding list of announced projects.

Following Disney’s divisive sequel trilogy, Lucasfilm has largely stepped away from theatrical releases, turning its attention to streaming. Since the debut of The Mandalorian in 2019, Disney+ has become the epicenter of Star Wars storytelling.

Shows like The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and the most recent Skeleton Crew have fleshed out the New Republic era, while projects such as Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte, and The Bad Batch continue to explore different corners of the timeline.

Now, after three hit seasons, Jon Favreau is set to bring The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) to the big screen. This feature-length adventure—scheduled for a May 22, 2026 release—could potentially take the place of The Mandalorian Season 4, though nothing has been officially confirmed. As always with Lucasfilm, plans remain fluid.

Originally, a second Star Wars film was penciled in for December 2026, widely believed to be Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey Skywalker project. However, Disney has since canceled that release and replaced the slot with Ice Age 6 under 20th Century Studios.

At the moment, The Mandalorian and Grogu stands as the only confirmed Star Wars movie with an official release date, as the December 2026 film has been removed from the slate.

In the midst of all this uncertainty, new reports suggest additional films are still in development. Insider Daniel Richtman recently claimed that Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars project has been shelved. The Thor: Ragnarok (2017) director seems to have taken a step back, while Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron has reportedly re-entered development.

Meanwhile, another director is gearing up for his own journey to a galaxy far, far away. Shawn Levy, best known for helming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), recently told IndieWire that he’s actively working on a Star Wars film alongside The Adam Project screenwriter Jonathan Tropper.

“There’s a Star Wars movie that I’m developing,” Levy revealed. “You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next.”

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Levy’s project is “moving fast” and has already attracted A-list talent. While there’s no confirmation on who that might be, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter suggests that the movie could be headlined by Oscar nominee and Barbie star Ryan Gosling.

“Ryan Gosling is headed to the great galaxy far, far away,” the publication wrote in its exclusive. “The three-time Oscar nominee is in negotiations to topline the Star Wars feature project that will be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy.”

The report also corroborates an earlier rumor that the film would begin as early as this fall. Daniel Richtman previously reported (via Comic Book Movie) that “it may start shooting as early as this Fall in the UK.”

THR added: “If a deal makes, the project would continue to fly like the Millennium Falcon, becoming not only Levy’s next movie but also the next Star Wars movie to go into production, with cameras potentially rolling this fall.”

Details on Levy’s movie’s content have been few and far between, but THR offers a glimmer of how the Marvel director’s film will integrate into the wider Star Wars franchise.

“It is, however, to be unconnected to the so-called Skywalker Saga, the stories centered on well-established and beloved characters Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin,” they wrote. “It is meant to be a stand-alone movie, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Lucasfilm had no comment on any impending deal or the project’s details.”

At one point, it was also suggested that Rey would have featured in Levy’s movie, although that seems to have changed with Gosling’s attachment as lead.

Back in late 2024, sources claimed that Ridley’s Rey—last seen taking on the name Rey Skywalker in the closing moments of Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker (2019)—was the most valuable cinematic asset Lucasfilm had.

However, with the completion of The Mandalorian and Grogu–which is leading the movie slate–and the apparent fast-track of Levy’s movie, it seems that Rey’s story is getting pushed further back.

Aside from Obaid-Chinoy’s ongoing Rey movie (which has reportedly hit numerous roadblocks), Damon Lindelof was once set to write a Star Wars film focusing on a timeline 60 years after The Rise of Skywalker, with an older Rey—potentially portrayed by Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren.

Beyond these developments, Lucasfilm is juggling several ambitious projects. Obaid-Chinoy’s film is expected to explore the formation of a new Jedi Order, while James Mangold has confirmed that his upcoming “Dawn of the Jedi” movie will take place 25,000 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga.

Meanwhile, Dave Filoni’s highly anticipated film will delve into the New Republic era, with many speculating it could be inspired by the “Heir to the Empire” storyline.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Simon Kinberg is developing a brand-new Star Wars trilogy—one that might break free from the Skywalker Saga entirely. Some rumors suggest this series could serve as the next Episodes X through XII, potentially overshadowing Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey-focused narrative—another stumbling block for the Oscar-winning documentarian’s movie.

With so many projects in the pipeline–and yet nothing truly of substance–the Star Wars universe continues to expand in unexpected directions. Whether these ambitious ventures will come to fruition remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the Star Wars galaxy does have a future ahead of it.

What do you think about the future of Star Wars? Let us know in the comments below!