‘Star Wars’ Actor Admits New Film Doesn’t Actually Exist

One of the most highly anticipated Star Wars projects doesn’t actually exist. At least, not yet.

It’s been nearly five years since a new Star Wars film graced the big screen – but for some fans, that may be for the best. The last installment in the franchise, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (2019), proved highly unpopular with fans and critics alike, with a measly 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes, where it was slammed for its “frustrating lack of imagination.”

In that time, Lucasfilm has shifted its attention to the silver screen. Since 2019, The Mandalorian has been the tentpole of the Star Wars universe, with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and co. proving popular enough to spark a legion of spinoffs, including The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

Other projects to hit Disney+ during the franchise’s cinematic break include Obi-Wan Kenobi – which saw Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the former Jedi Master as he finally found himself face-to-face (or, well, face-to-mask) with his former friend Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and met a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair).

Related: Update Given After Sexist Backlash to New ‘Star Wars’ Rey Movie

Despite this streaming success, Lucasfilm is preparing to return to theaters. In May 2026, it will premiere the big-screen spinoff of The Mandalorian (aptly named The Mandalorian & Grogu).

After that comes another film, first announced at the Star Wars Celebration in 2023. Daisy Ridley is set to reprise the role of Rey in a project directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The new film will cover her character’s mission to rebuild the Jedi after the events of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

For now, that’s pretty much all we know about the Rise of Skywalker sequel. While it was announced before The Mandalorian & Grogu, it’s currently estimated to hit theaters in December 2026 at the earliest. We wouldn’t be shocked if this project was delayed further, judging by Ridley’s recent confession that its story doesn’t actually exist yet.

In a recent interview with Collider, she confirmed that there’s still no update on a script. “That has not changed yet,” Ridley said when asked whether she’d seen the story yet. However, she did add that this is “imminently about to change.”

Speaking about the film at large, Ridley said: “This one feels the same because I’m playing a character I’ve played before, but it’s different because it’s been many years. I would hope I’m coming back as a richer artist, but also I’m in different hands, so that’s interesting and new. A different story. So that, I think, will be a discovery as we go on.”

We probably should have known that there was no script yet, considering the fact Ridley recently shared her hopes that former co-star John Boyega will reprise his role of Finn. “It feels like we should, yeah,” she said when asked if Boyega would return.

Ridley has previously noted that while she’s not seen an actual script, she was given an idea of the film’s story before agreeing to pick up a lightsaber again. “It’s really worth telling, worth exploring, and I think people will be excited,” she said.

Related: Multiple Changes Made to Original ‘Star Wars’ Movies on Disney+

(Worth noting, however, is the fact that recent Star Wars projects have diverted a lot from their original stories during production – Rise of Skywalker being a prime example).

Fans have shared their concerns about the status of Rey’s movie in recent months. Lucasfilm has a habit of announcing and hyping films that never actually go into production (for reference, just see the theoretical Rian Johnson trilogy, the Boba Fett solo film, and the trilogy led by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss).

So, while Ridley seems confident that there will be a Rey story to run with soon enough, we personally don’t want to get our hopes up until she’s spotted on an actual set, hideous yellow lightsaber in hand.

What would you like to see from Rey’s Star Wars return? Let us know in the comments!