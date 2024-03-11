Does Rey Have Children? Daisy Ridley Tells All Ahead of ‘Star Wars’ Comeback

Ever since Lucasfilm announced that Daisy Ridley’s Rey would be returning to the big screen during last year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe, rumors have run rampant about what fans can expect to see in this next chapter of the Jedi Master’s story — including her parenting status.

Related: Disney ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Movie Replaces Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost ten years since Disney’s ill-fated Sequel Trilogy kicked off with director J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015). And now, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s “New Jedi Order” movie is set to bring one of its most controversial characters back to theaters 15 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Although the Sequel Trilogy, which starred Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as ex-Stormtrooper Finn, and Oscar Isaac as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron, didn’t exactly fare well with all corners of the Star Wars fanbase, it was commercially successful enough to lead Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to green-light a Rey solo film, which is scheduled to begin production in April.

Related: Pedro Pascal Not in Latest ‘Star Wars’ Project, Actor Confirms

The untitled project has yet to receive an official synopsis (or a script, for that matter), but what we do know is that the story will supposedly see Rey training her own Jedi pupils as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) once did before her. Obaid-Chinoy will direct the film based on a script from Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight — even though that particular situation has been a doozy to keep up with.

However, speaking with Deadline at this year’s SXSW film festival, Ridley shared some new details about the upcoming Rey movie, including whether or not her Star Wars character became a mom in the past 15 or so years.

Daisy Ridley Sets the Record Straight on Whether or Not Rey Has Kids

You see, conflicting reports from various outlets over the years seem to confirm that, at one point, Disney and Lucasfilm were considering giving Rey and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) a child of their own, with the Sequel Trilogy — supposedly — having an alternate ending where Rey is confirmed to be pregnant following Ben Solo’s heroic sacrifice.

Ridley, however, seems to have cast doubt on those rumors once and for all, telling Deadline, “I would say she probably doesn’t have children seeing she’s a Jedi.” She also admitted that she knows “bits and bobs” about the upcoming film, but “literally what I know is what was announced last year,” she added. “I’m waiting to read a script.”

Even though it doesn’t sound like Rey will be continuing the Skywalker (Palpatine?) bloodline in her upcoming Star Wars adventure, audiences can still expect to meet some new characters. In the same interview, Ridley confirmed that the film won’t be made up exclusively of familiar faces, saying, “I know there’s an introduction of new characters. I don’t know about previous characters.”

Ridley’s latest remarks seem to coincide with reports that Lucasfilm is looking to cast two young actors as Rey’s Padawan trainees, in addition to a new villain. The downside of this, however, is that there might not be room for John Boyega, Adam Driver, or Oscar Isaac to return in some capacity, despite fans rallying for — especially Finn’s — Star Wars “redemption.”

For now, an exact release date for Obaid-Chinoy’s “New Jedi Order” movie remains unknown, but Disney did previously announce that it had scoped out three different release dates for its next three Star Wars movies: May 22, 2026, December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027.

Given that the Rey film seems much farther along in pre-production than James Mangold’s “Dawn of the Jedi” movie and Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover event, it seems likely that Obaid-Chinoy’s will release on the May 2026 date, either before or shortly after Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu (TBA).

As Daisy Ridley looks to make her comeback in the galaxy far, far away, it’ll be interesting to see if we’ll receive closure on the doomed romance between Rey and Kylo Ren/Ben Solo. There’s certainly potential for Adam Driver’s character to be a guiding voice in Rey’s head throughout the film or even a chance that he’ll appear as a Force Ghost — if the actor is so inclined to reprise his role, that is.

While a child might’ve been an easy way to showcase the love and affection Rey and Ben had for each other, it’s probably for the best that Disney and Lucasfilm avoid an Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) immaculate conception-style situation for the upcoming film. Plus, if Rey really is rebuilding the Jedi Order, then it makes sense that she’d abide by the whole “no attachments” rule.

After all, not every female protagonist has to have kids, and ending the Skywalker/Palpatine “bloodline” with Rey could be an easy way for Disney to finally leave the Skywalker Saga in the past. Still, this is Star Wars, so you never know, as canon can change at the drop of a hat.

Are you optimistic for Daisy Ridley’s upcoming Star Wars return? Let us know in the comments below!