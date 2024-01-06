Fans Think Adam Driver Is Lying About Not Returning to ‘Star Wars’

Adam Driver confirmed that he was “done” with Star Wars in December – but some fans think he’s lying.

Fresh off an apperance on the Smartless podcast in which Driver claimed that Disney is “doing stuff, but not with me, I’m not doing anymore,” the Kylo Ren actor visited Disneyland Resort with his wife, Joanne Tucker.

Of course, in visiting Disneyland, Driver had to pass through a land inspired by said franchise. Multiple visitors and cast members claimed to have seen Driver in Galaxy’s Edge, with videos of the actor quickly circulating social media.

[NEW] Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker spotted at Disneyland (January 4, 2024)

While it’s not exactly rare to see a celebrity visiting a Disney theme park, a lot of fans took Driver’s presence at the park (and Galaxy’s Edge) as a sign of one thing and one thing only: he’s working with Disney on another Star Wars film.

“Adam Driver at Disney riding Rise of Resistance?” wrote @SWantistakes. “Yeah it was yesterday and after telling everyone he wasn’t coming back to Star Wars. He’s lying.”

“Adam Driver thinks he’s slick acting like he’s done with Ben Solo but he goes to Disneyland, where’s there a huge Star Wars theme attraction area and a cosplaying Kylo Ren,” said @KissedByVouge. “Sir, you’re not fooling me.”

Fans have found the timing of Driver’s appearance particularly interesting due to all the recent talk about the upcoming film focused on Rey (Daisy Ridley), with whom his character of Kylo Ren was romantically linked in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (2019).

“Look, I am not a rumor monger or a Reylo and I struggle to see how Ben Solo would return to #StarWars, but Adam Driver in DisneyLand while talk of the new Rey film is in the headlines seems a pretty coincidental to me,” said @ATGcast. “I’m sure it’s nothing but …”

Kylo Ren’s storyline met a pretty final end in Rise of Skywalker when, having redeemed himself and restored his identity of Ben Solo, he gave his life to revive Rey following their battle with Emperor Palpatine. Despite officially being dead in Star Wars canon, plenty of fans have clamored for Driver’s return. Considering the actor’s critical success since the franchise, however, this seems pretty unlikely.

Then again, in a franchise where Palpatine can “somehow” return from the dead and Harrison Ford can be wrangled into reprising his role of Han Solo not once, but twice, anything can happen.

Would you like to see Adam Driver reprise his role of Kylo Ren? Let us know in the comments!