Pedro Pascal Not in Latest ‘Star Wars’ Project, Actor Confirms

Pedro Pascal did not return for the Mandalorian’s Star Tours debut, his body double has confirmed.

According to Brendan Wayne – who has stood in for Pascal in all three seasons of The Mandalorian – he served as the Mandalorian for the character’s new scenes recently added into the Disney park attraction Star Tours – The Adventures Continue.

In an Instagram post, Wayne shared his excitement about taking on the role for the iconic 3-D ride.

“I am so proud to have been a part of this amazing project,” he wrote in the caption. “Star Tours was my mom’s favorite ride. She would be very proud to know that I earned a spot in the happiest place in the universe … Thank you Disneyland and STAR TOURS!!!”

Wayne – who is the grandson of Western actor John Wayne – added that he was given a model Starcruiser as a memento for his efforts.

The new Mandalorian scenes are set to debut on Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris on April 5, alongside other new scenes featuring Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The Mandalorian will be joined by Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) for his “transmissions.”

While these scenes will be available to parkgoers from April 5, there’s no guaranteeing that guests will get their choice on their first, second, or even third ride. As has always been the case with Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, segments are chosen at random, with over 700 different possible ride experiences possible once you take into account different characters and locations.

However, one hard-and-fast rule for the attraction has always been that guests won’t experience a combo of characters from different trilogies. For example, don’t expect to hop aboard an intergalactic journey with Kylo Ren, Mandalorian, and Princess Leia in the same journey.

