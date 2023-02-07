Parent Snaps at Cast Member, Insists Height Requirement Is Unnecessary

Disney Cast Members create magical memories that last a lifetime. But they also work incredibly hard to keep Guests safe during world-class Disney Parks attractions and performances!

Sydney (@squidbender), a former Disney Cast Member, shares stories on TikTok from her time working for the Mouse. While most commenters thank her for her unique perspective on the Most Magical and Happiest places on earth, others take out their frustration with the Disney Parks on her.

Recently, Sydney made a video about the importance of Guests following safety requirements at Star Tours. A parent snapped at her that there is “no safety-based reason for a height requirement” at Star Tours and argued that they wanted their small child to be allowed on. Sydney kindly but firmly told the parent how they’d be putting their child at risk:

“Do you think that Disney has height requirements just because they feel like it?” Sydney asked rhetorically.

“A lot of the reason is because certain rides, they move a certain way, and smaller bodies can’t handle that type of movement,” she explained. “They do a lot… of testing to determine height requirements.”

“Obviously, you don’t want a one-year-old on a ride like Star Tours that moves and jolts you around so much that people, adults get motion sick and vomit all the time,” Sydney continued. “Their little bodies can’t handle that.”

“Unless you were there for Imagineering testing, I don’t know how you could determine whether or not it was safe for children to be on a ride,” she concluded.

More on Star Tours

Before Planet Batuu landed at the Disney Parks with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there was Star Tours. Over a decade ago, the classic attraction was updated to Star Tours – The Adventure Continues at Disneyland Park (Disneyland Resort), Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort), Tokyo Disneyland (Tokyo Disney Resort), and Disneyland Park (Disneyland Paris). Updates continue to be made as Lucasfilm releases more movies and television shows!

“Make the jump to hyperspace on a thrilling 3D space flight to legendary destinations from the Star Wars saga,” reads the official Disney description of the simulator ride. “Your adventure may take you face-to-face with First Order villain Kylo Ren, menacing bounty hunter Boba Fett, ace pilot Poe Dameron, Princess Leia or Jedi Master Yoda—plus many more.”

Please follow all Disney Cast Member instructions when visiting Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

