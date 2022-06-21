Forgotten Feature Returns to Disney Park After Multi-Year Hiatus

A long-forgotten feature of a Disney Parks ride returned recently and we couldn’t be more excited to see it back!

Due to the sheer size of the Walt Disney World Resort, a lot of things can slip through the cracks as time goes on. From missing or broken ride elements to completely destroyed attractions, all four Disney World parks will feature something different each time you visit, in a good way or bad.

Thankfully, one fan-favorite feature was implemented at Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently and we couldn’t be happier! A video uploaded to Twitter by Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) shared that this beloved feature had returned to the Walt Disney World Resort, check it out below:

We were happy to see the AT-AT spraying water again.

As you can see in the video, the guns on the AT-AT outside of the entrance to Star Tours were actually firing! Well, not actually firing but blasting some much-needed water on Guests visiting Hollywood Studios during this hot summer. It’s been a while since we saw these guns actually working, with some in the comment section actually claiming they haven’t seen them in action in at least five years.

This is not the only place Guests can find water sprayers at the Parks, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom also offering places to cool off and have fun at the same time.

For those who may not know, Star tours – The Adventure Continues is a motion simulator that allows Guests to travel directly through all of their favorite locations from the Star Wars franchise. Along the way, Guests will see iconic characters like Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Kylo Ren, Poe Dameron, and many more!

Disney describes Star Tours as follows:

Explore a Galaxy Far, Far Away Board your Starspeeder 1000 and prepare for take off! When a series of mishaps unwittingly causes your starship to launch too soon, protocol droid C-3PO takes the controls. Suddenly, the ship is intercepted by Imperial—or First Order—forces searching for a Rebel spy. To avoid capture, you’ll embark on a thrilling, unpredictable flight that rockets you to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Featuring a flight simulator, digital 3D video, Audio-Animatronics characters and “in-cockpit” special effects and music, this attraction immerses you in the Star Warsmythology for an unforgettable intergalactic adventure. Will your starspeeder elude capture and make it back to the base? May the Force be with you—always.

Featuring Favorite Star Wars Characters Your adventure may take you face-to-face with First Order villain Kylo Ren, menacing bounty hunter Boba Fett, ace pilot Poe Dameron, Princess Leia or Jedi Master Yoda—plus many more.