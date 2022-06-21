Disney Is “Slowing Guests Down” at the Parks, Many Report

There’s so much to see and do while visiting Walt Disney World Resort, but many are reporting that Disney is “slowing Guests down” while visiting the Parks.

If you’ve been to Disney World, you know that there are so many fun experiences to take part in.

From iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Space Mountain, and Splash Mountain to magical nighttime spectaculars like Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Harmonious, and everything in between, you’ll never have a dull moment while visiting a Disney Park.

However, some Guests are starting to notice what they believe may be a trend.

A Guest recently reported that they believe Disney is “slowing Guests down,” whether it be intentional or not.

I noticed the last few days being at WDW that dining and transportation is taking far longer than on previous trips,” User U/brantmacga said in a Reddit post. “All of our dining reservations ended up taking up several hours of the day. We were averaging 2/hrs per restaurant. Be Our Guest was the worst at 3/hrs. Space 220 was 2.5/hrs. Liberty Tree was 2/hrs, and so on, and overlapping LL reservations as well. They do let you in the LL if you bring your itemized receipt from the restaurant.”

The Disney Park Guest shared that their monorail ride from EPCOT to Magic Kingdom took almost 90 minutes and that they ended up booking Lyft rides on several occasions.

“The monorail from Epcot to MK took almost 90 minutes when we were park hopping; mostly due to just sitting idle,” the Guest said. “Busses were parking for longer than usual as well. We waited quite some time on boats also. Likely due to staffing issues; but just be aware there is no “quick” anything at the park right now, especially when park hopping. Several times I ended up just booking Lyft rides.”

Several other Guests in the thread reported having similar problems while visiting, as well.

One Guest said it was all about crowd control, but others noted that they believe Disney is actually attempting to speed up Guests through table-service restaurants as a way to keep tables open.

Last year, Disney unveiled Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane. The paid services, which have been met with much backlash, are supposed to allow Guests to save time in attractions through reservations.

