Guests Say Disney is Lacking, Cite Chipped Paint and Brown Grass

Walt Disney World Resort has struggled with staffing shortages since reopening during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to some Guests, cracks are beginning to show, even at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Though previous complaints have focused on cleanliness and more frequent ride breakdowns, Walt Disney World Resort fans took to social media last week to discuss the little things they’ve noticed at the Disney Parks. The first user said while they’ve also seen maintenance issues, they were most disappointed by chipping paint and brown grass, showing a lack of care for the important details.

Reddit user u/stnapkid29 experienced multiple issues at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. Their air conditioning didn’t work correctly, and alarmingly, their hotel room door didn’t fully close. However, the Guest noticed the most issues in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“Last year when I was here, I was blown away with CM’s, especially at Galaxy’s Edge, with maintaining the illusion,” they explained. “This year, a lot of the CM’s were not in character at all.”

u/West-Operation agreed. During their split stay at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, they experienced loud and broken air conditioners, sticky juice left in drawers, dirty floors, chipped paint, and an old, fraying shower curtain.

The Guest also noted that Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid at Magic Kingdom is “a metaphor for the current state of the parks:”

Half of the in queue hermit crab effects simply don’t work, in almost every scene something is broken, the Moray eels eyes for example, one eye words the other broken. You could do this for every ride, something is broken, unkempt, or not functional.

However, one fan said that Walt Disney World Resort had been this way for years, even before COVID-19. u/onexbigxhebrew wrote:

I think WDW has been grimy and chipping for 10 years; however rising costs and some key unfavorable decisions have made people (especislly frequent visitors) hypervigiliant about their experience. Imo the WDW people want to see is a romanticized version that doesn’t exist anymore, and possibly never existed to begin with.

u/GrannyMine said they don’t expect it to get any better:

No, this is what the new Disney is all about. Cutting costs and making more for the board of directors. I imagine, unless they put someone in charge that really cares about Disney and not the bottom line, it will stay like this.

Have you noticed any maintenance issues at Walt Disney World Resort?

