“First Jedi” ‘Star Wars’ Movies Scrapped, New Director Weighs in on Future Development

The “First Jedi” trilogy is no longer in active development, but its cancellation saw a new film rise from the ashes.

Back in April 2023, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy took the stage at Star Wars Celebration in London, marking a pivotal moment for the franchise. After the divisive reception of Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker (2019)—the last theatrical release that left fans polarized—expectations were sky-high for Kennedy to reignite excitement.

With Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron shelved (albeit now reportedly back in development), Rian Johnson’s trilogy indefinitely paused, and Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film declared DOA, Lucasfilm needed a strong plan. And in a moment that had fans buzzing, Kennedy unveiled three new feature films aimed at expanding the galaxy.

Among these new projects was one set at the “Dawn of the Jedi,” helmed by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold, exploring the origins of the Force. Meanwhile, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy would direct a movie in the “New Jedi Order” era, with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey Skywalker to rebuild the Jedi Order in a post-First Order galaxy.

Rounding out the trio, Lucasfilm golden boy Dave Filoni would direct a climactic feature weaving together the stories of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and other New Republic-era characters, likely pitting them against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

But for all the excitement, James Mangold’s “Dawn of the Jedi” has a bittersweet backdrop—one tied to the canceled “First Jedi” project, initially championed by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Announced in 2018, the duo’s Star Wars trilogy was set to delve into the origins of the Jedi. At the time, Kathleen Kennedy praised them as “some of the best storytellers working today,” adding that their vision would “break new ground” for the franchise. Yet, following the backlash to Game of Thrones‘ final season, the pair’s involvement quietly fizzled out.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused, Weiss reflected on the experience: “I think we got relatively far story-wise with the first one. We had a basic roadmap for the other two. It was a shame. The truth is, our batting average on things conceived to things actually finished has never been tremendously high, and there will always be ones that get away for various reasons.”

When asked about the similarities between their scrapped concept and Mangold’s project, Weiss was diplomatic, stating, “I love Jim. He’s a great dude. All the best of luck to him.”

And that very same Jim has now spoken out about his upcoming Star Wars movie, both revealing new details and corroborating older information.

“The Star Wars movie would be taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars movies take place,” Mangold told MovieWeb while promoting his new film, A Complete Unknown (2024). It’s an area and a playground that I’ve always [wanted to explore] and that I was inspired by as a teenager. I’m not that interested in being handcuffed by so much lore at this point that it’s almost immovable, and you can’t please anybody.”

Mangold is quite clearly touching on the turbulent and outspoken Star Wars fandom, the same fandom that arguably shut down the future of The Acolyte, Lucasfilm’s 2024 Disney+ show. Disney’s Alan Bergman said that they were happy with The Acolyte, but that viewership made a second season unfeasible. The online discourse—vitriolic in places—did not help The Acolyte build its audience, however.

Mangold’s comments to MovieWeb corroborate the 2023 reports regarding the timeline of his movie. Telling Empire Magazine at Star Wars Celebration Europe, the Logan and Ford v Ferrari director shared his intentions with the new film. The outlet wrote:

“It takes place 25,000 years before Episode IV, and it’s about the discovery of the Force,” he explains. His influences extend to historical theological epics. “I told Kathy [Kennedy, head of Lucasfilm] I wanted to make a kind of Bible movie, a kind of Ten Commandments of Star Wars – kind of a Cecil B DeMille film about the arrival of the Force, and that’s what I’ve been pecking away at between press events. That’s the idea.”

While “Dawn of the Jedi” moves forward, Lucasfilm shared a major cinematic effort that will lead the big screen slate. In early 2024, the studio revealed The Mandalorian and Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, as part of the Star Wars roadmap. Though details remain sparse, it’s expected Pedro Pascal will lend his voice to Din Djarin, as his live-action involvement could be limited due to commitments to The Last of Us Season 2 and his role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025).

Would you have preferred the “First Jedi” trilogy or are you excited for Mangold’s “Dawn of the Jedi”? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!