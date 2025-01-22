Sorry, But You’ll Want to SKIP These Magic Kingdom Snacks

One of the best parts about a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is all the amazing food that you’ll get to eat while there. Disney World doesn’t just have your typical theme park food, they go above and beyond. They have everything from grab-and-go snacks, to quick-service delights and memorable character dining experiences.

Each of Disney’s four theme parks—EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and the Magic Kingdom—has its own highlights. Unfortunately, not every dish is a winner, and each park has its misses, too.

So, here are the snacks that we would definitely skip during a day at the Magic Kingdom.

Turkey Leg

Now, I know what you’re probably thinking: “What are you talking about?! The turkey leg is iconic!” And you would be right. It is one of the snacks that Walt Disney World Resort is most well-known for. But that does not mean that it is a must-have snack.

There are several issues that come with ordering a turkey leg. While its size might make it seem like a good deal, for some, it is just overwhelming. On top of that, it is really messy. You’ll definitely need many napkins to sop up the oil and juice. It might even feel like a good idea to wash your hands when you are done.

Another common complaint guests have is that a lot of the time, the turkey legs have a lot of sinews. Between the small bones and sinewy pieces, there can be a lot left over and a mess to pick through.

Plant-Based Cheese Pizza

In recent years, vegan dishes have absolutely exploded in popularity and quality. Disney World has some truly great vegan options—we’re looking at you, DOLE Whip and Ronto-less wrap! But while there might be some delicious vegan options, the vegan cheese pizza at Pinocchio Village Haus is not one of them.

Overall, Pinocchio Village Haus is one of the more average places to dine in the Magic Kingdom, and a lot of people tend to skip it. However, if you do dine there, we cannot recommend the vegan cheese pizza.

Overall, this pizza’s reception did not go over well. The pizza crust does not have a good texture, and many described the plant-based cheese as a gloppy mess. Also, depending on the kind of vegan cheese Disney uses, there is a chance that it won’t melt very well, making it very obvious that the cheese is vegan.

If you are following a plant-based diet, there are a ton of good options in the Magic Kingdom. Columbia Harbour House has a plant-based crab cake, The Diamond Horseshoe serves an Impossible Meatloaf, you can grab a vegetable rice bowl at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café, and more!

Churros

Churros are another classic Disney snack, but they aren’t as big a deal at Walt Disney World as they are at Disneyland Resort. Throughout the year, Disneyland Resort has different varieties of churros available throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Specialty churros are also always offered during times like Halloween and Christmas.

Unfortunately, because churros are not as popular at Disney World, not as much effort is put into them. There are so many incredible sweet treats to try at the Magic Kingdom, so why waste your time on an average churro? We recommend trying something else, and the Main Street Confectionery is a great place to start!

We HIGHLY recommend the customizable popcorn at Kernel Kitchen. You won’t regret it.

Sleepy Hollow Offerings

This one really hurts because Sleepy Hollow was a great option and was considered a hidden gem. However, last summer, Disney overhauled Sleepy Hollow’s menu, and guests were devastated.

Sleepy Hollow used to offer hot, fresh, and tasty Belgian waffles topped with Nutella, berries, or even spicy chicken. However, those Belgian waffles are no longer on the menu. They have been swapped out for the more traditional Mickey waffles.

Traditional Mickey waffles are a classic Disney World breakfast staple, but they can’t compare to the freshly made Belgian waffles that once were.

You can still get the Mickey waffles topped with berries and cream, Nutella and fruit, or the sweet-and-spicy maple chicken, but it just isn’t the same.

A lot of people don’t consider the Magic Kingdom the top foodie theme park at Walt Disney World, but there are really some winners to be found there. Sadly, there are also some not-so-great options, and the above options are our picks for most-skippable snacks.

What is your least favorite snack at the Magic Kingdom? Did it make our list? What’s your favorite Magic Kingdom snack? Share your thoughts in the comments!