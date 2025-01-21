The Absolute BEST Snacks At the Magic Kingdom!

When it comes to vacationing at Walt Disney World Resort, everyone has a certain way they like to do things. They have their favorite hotels, their favorite dining spots, rides and attractions they never skip, you name it, there are differing opinions. People also debate about what the best theme park is — EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, the Magic Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Even if you don’t love the Magic Kingdom as much as the next person, you can’t deny there is something… well, magical about it. Walking down Main Street, U.S.A., and seeing Cinderella Castle standing proud. It gives me goosebumps every time!

The Magic Kingdom is a lot of things, but the best foodie park, most people would probably think it is not. But that does not mean that all hope is lost. In fact, there are some really great snacks that can make your time at the Magic Kingdom even more memorable.

Let’s take a look at some of the best snacks you can get at the park!

Cheeseburger Spring Rolls

These hidden gems have become quite a social media sensation in the past few years, and for good reason.

The cheeseburger spring rolls can be found at the Spring Roll Cart at the entrance to Adventureland off of Main Street, U.S.A. While there is typically more than one kind of spring roll available, the cheeseburger ones are the most popular, by far. They are ooey-gooey, crispy, cheese goodness. And you’ll love the special sauce you’re given to dip them in.

Cheeseburger spring rolls for the win!

Customizable Popcorn

Now, this might be one of the best snacks not only at the Magic Kingdom but throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Kernel Kitchen is in the back corner of the Main Street Confectionery. Here, guests can make their very own popcorn blend. They can choose from four varieties of popcorn—like caramel or cheddar—and then pick a chocolate drizzle—milk, dark, or white. Then, they can have a ball and pick from a dozen different kinds of toppings!

While there are set prices for two or three toppings, additional toppings can be put into your popcorn mix for $1 per topping. Toppings include several types of M&M’s, pretzel pieces, Snickers Pieces, Twix pieces, mini marshmallows, and sour Skittles.

Once you try the Kernel Kitchen, it’ll become one of your must-dos on every trip!

Crème Brûlée Croissant

This sweet treat is relatively new, but has already made quite a name for itself. The crème brûlée croissant can be found at Gaston’s Tavern in Fantasyland, not far from the Beast’s Castle and Be Our Guest Restaurant.

Gaston’s Tavern has a limited menu, but everything there is super yummy. But the crème brûlée croissant is a menu highlight. It features a crispy, light, and airy croissant that is filled with a perfectly sweet vanilla bean custard. The croissant is then topped with sugar that is brûléed, giving it a nice crunch.

Tropical Serenade

You didn’t think we could create a list of the Magic Kingdom’s best snacks without mentioning a DOLE Whip, did you?! While the classic pineapple DOLE Whip is always a solid choice, one of our favorite snacks is a specialty DOLE Whip from Aloha Isle.

The Tropical Serenade is a delicious DOLE Whip float made with Disney’s iconic POG (passion-orange-guava juice), coconut soft-serve ice cream, and served with an upside-down pineapple cake pop.

You will definitely remember this scrumptious treat.

Cheddar, Bacon, Ranch Tots

As you can see, most of the items on this list are sweet, but we have one more savory treat that we’re sure you’ll enjoy. For this snack, you’ll want to head back to Fantasyland, where you can dine at the Friar’s Nook.

Here, you can purchase the Cheddar, Bacon, Ranch Tots. These crispy potato bites are covered in a creamy cheese sauce, bacon bits, scallions, and a drizzle of ranch dressing. They are the perfect bite whenever you are feeling hungry during your time at the Magic Kingdom.

If you are a snack person, then you definitely have to try these treats that we think are the best the Magic Kingdom has to offer. Everyone has their own tastes, but these snacks are universally loved!

What is your favorite snack to have during your day at the Magic Kingdom? Have you tried any of our top picks? Let us know in the comments!