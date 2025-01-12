Disney’s Next Big Move? Another Possible Magic Kingdom Overhaul in the Works

It’s no secret that Magic Kingdom will be a construction zone for the foreseeable future. Big Thunder Mountain has already shut down for a year-long refurbishment that has already started.

Soon enough, Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will close to make room for the new Cars and Villains Land. That will create construction zones throughout most of Frontierland, closing large portions of the park.

Magic Kingdom will also see some smaller construction projects, including opening a new Pirates of the Caribbean bar in Adventureland. All of these projects will make Magic Kingdom feel like EPCOT did for years before the park’s opening of the new CommuniCore area.

Despite those announced projects, there is still some evidence that the Magic Kingdom could be in store for another large renovation project, this time at Tomorrowland.

There are some subtle signs that Disney is planning an extensive renovation of the Land, which mostly resembles what people 50 years ago thought the future would look like.

Obviously, Disney fans would riot if Carousel of Progress and the People Mover were taken away from Tomorrowland, but there are areas that Disney could improve in the Land to make it feel more like the actual future.

When Disney announced the new Monsters, Inc. land at Hollywood Studios, there was a subtle hint that a significant change to Tomorrowland could be coming. The drawing of the latest Land showed Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor moving from Magic Kingdom to Hollywood Studios.

That move would open up two large spaces in Tomorrowland. Directly across from Monster’s Inc. Laugh Floor is the building Stitch’s Great Escape formerly occupied. That building has been empty for years.

Disney would also better utilize the Tomorrowland Terrace area, which is currently only open for fireworks and dessert parties. Those are three large spaces that could be used to update Tomorrowland.

Then there’s the massive space that the Tomorrowland Speedway currently occupies. Driving a gas-powered car may have been futuristic 50 years ago, but today, that area could be better used for another attraction or two.

With large open spaces, it’s only a matter of time before Tomorrowland undergoes a renovation of its own. But with Frontierland already on the chopping block, it’s going to be a while before Disney announces any more significant changes at the Magic Kingdom.

Just remember Disney, if you touch the People Mover or the Carousel of Progress, fans will riot. So, update the area, but don’t mess with those.