Disney World Confirms Closing Time of E-Ticket Ride and Several Other Locations

Disney World has confirmed its schedule for the upcoming changes at Animal Kingdom.

Things are constantly changing at the Disney parks, though 2025 is set to be an exceptionally big year for Walt Disney World. Not only will construction start on an array of exciting new projects, but guests will also see certain rides, attractions, and locations close forever.

The most notable changes have been happening at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with essentially half of the park’s DinoLand U.S.A. closing to make way for a new area. Chester & Hester’s DinoRama closed for good back in January, though the rest of DinoLand remains open, for now.

However, guests should be prepared to say their goodbyes, as Disney recently confirmed when the rest of DinoLand will be closing.

Disney Confirms 2026 DinoLand Closures

Disney recently shared a new blog post clarifying its plans for DinoLand U.S.A. at its Animal Kingdom theme park. While the company has stated 2025 would be the last year for the area, Disney has confirmed that 2026 will mark the end for DINOSAUR and the rest of the prehistoric land as guests know it.

Starting with DINOSAUR, the “E-ticket” attraction will officially close in 2026. An exact date remains unspecified, though it’s likely guests can expect to see it close fairly early in the year.

The Boneyard, a dig site designed as a play area for younger guests, will also remain open through 2025. However, the attraction will close permanently in 2026, following in DINOSAUR’s fossilized footsteps.

DinoLand isn’t just home to attractions, as it also features a few places to grab a bite to eat. Restaurantosaurus and Dino-Bite Snacks offer guests typical theme park cuisine such as burgers, fries, and ice cream, making them great spots to take a break, especially for pickier eaters.

These two locations will also remain open throughout 2025 and close in 2026.

Last year, Disney confirmed its ambitious plans for DinoLand U.S.A., announcing it would be giving the prehistoric land a big makeover. Inspired by South America, this new area will house brand-new attractions and locations. The Madrigal family from Disney’s Encanto will headline one of these attractions, though not much else is known about the experience.

Once DINOSAUR closes next year, the thrill ride will be reworked into a new Indiana Jones-themed attraction similar to what is seen at the original Disneyland Resort.

As for what’s already closed in DinoLand, the carnival-inspired Chester & Hester’s DinoRama wound down operations earlier this year, marking the end of DinoLand’s selection of carnival games, as well as TriceraTop Spin, a family ride in the same vein as Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

Guests also recently saw the large Brachiosaurus statue at the front of DinoLand vanish overnight as Disney works hard to transform the space into something brand new.

Will you miss DinoLand U.S.A.?