Disney Drops ABC News Bombshell, Will Eliminate Nearly 200 Positions

More layoffs have been confirmed by The Walt Disney Company.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ May Have Revealed Max’s Fate in Season 5

The Walt Disney Company confirmed another round of layoffs Wednesday morning. According to Deadline, around 200 people, or roughly 6% of employees, are expected to be affected by these layoffs, which will primarily take place at the ABC News Group.

These layoffs come just a day after Disney revealed it would be canceling production of its previously announced Tiana Disney+ original series, a decision that will also result in layoffs.

This came as quite a surprise, especially considering just how long Disney had worked on the project. The decision is even more peculiar when taking into account just how Tiana-heavy Disney’s recent projects have been, with the company developing and building a new thrill ride based on the character for both of its American theme park resorts.

Named Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney’s newest thrill ride also serves as an update to the company’s iconic yet problematic log flume ride, Splash Mountain. Tiana replaced Br’er Rabbit and his pals last year, with her new ride proving to be a big hit among fans.

Disney Confirms More Layoffs

Related: Donkey Actor Blasts New ‘Shrek 5’ Designs, Says “Donkey Looks Homeless”

Significant shake-ups will take place when it comes to the division’s long-form units like ABC News Studios, Impaxt x Nightline, and 20/20, with them being placed under a new leadership structure.

Simone Swink will now oversee Good Morning America-branded shows as part of this restructuring. Earlier this year, the network named Seni Tienabeso as Vice President of ABC News Live. In addition to layoffs, the network will also be ending the data analytics site 538.

Disney is hardly the only company to have experienced layoffs in recent months, with the entire entertainment and tech industries suffering from economic and cultural changes.

However, Disney has been in the process of restructuring for some time, confirming multiple rounds of layoffs throughout 2023 and 2024.

Many are looking ahead and wondering what’s in store for The Walt Disney Company going forward. Disney’s current CEO, Bob Iger, is expected to step down in 2026, with the longtime executive stating that the company is in the process of finding a successor.

Iger was named Disney’s CEO back in 2005, serving and guiding the company through some of its most important and transformational years. Iger stepped back into the role in 2022 after a brief retirement, replacing his successor, Bob Chapek, someone who did not seem to gel or mesh well with the rest of the company.

Stay tuned here for all Walt Disney Company news updates.