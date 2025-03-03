After 4-Year Delay Disney Officially Cancels ‘Princess and the Frog’ Series

In 2009, Disney went back to its 2D animation roots and created a stunning film about the company’s first black princess. The Princess and the Frog tells the story of Tiana, a young woman living in New Orleans who has big dreams of owning her own restaurant. She works day and night, saving every penny she makes, but is told that she has been outbid and her hopes and dreams are dashed.

In a shocking twist, she then meets a talking frog who tells her that he is a prince, and if she kisses him, he will give her a monetary reward. She kisses him, but then turns into a frog herself. Together, they must journey down the bayou with the help of Ray, a firefly, and Louis, a trumpet-loving alligator. They must battle the dark forces of the evil Dr. Facilier and realize what is truly important if they want to be human again.

Eleven years after the film premiered, Disney announced that it was creating a Princess and the Frog series for Disney+. The series would be called Tiana, and it would follow the new Princess of Maldonia as she journeys across the sea on a new adventure. The show was reportedly going to pick up where the animated film left off.

Tiana was supposed to premiere in 2023, but it was then pushed back until 2024. However, in 2024, Disney removed all mention of a potential release time frame.

And now, we can report that the series has officially been canceled.

According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has decided to stop making longform content for Disney+. That means that not only is the series canceled, but so is another feature-length project that was also planned.

Per THR:

Sources close to the streaming series say that despite best efforts, including several changes to the creative team, Tiana ultimately could not get to where it needed to be given production costs. The decision to shelve Tiana and the unannounced Disney+ movie follows last year’s news that Pixar would no longer prioritize developing longform episodic content after the release of Dream Productions and Win or Lose on Disney+.

Did a Failing Attraction Cause the Series Cancellation?

In 2020, while the theme parks were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney shocked fans by announcing that it was closing its iconic Splash Mountain and retheming it to The Princess and the Frog. Four years later, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened in November at Disneyland and June at Walt Disney World.

Immediately after Splash Mountain’s closure was announced, there was a ton of backlash. Fans were devastated that Disney would choose to close one of its most popular and beloved attractions. There were protests and petitions to keep the ride open, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was criticized at almost every turn.

Since its opening, the new attraction has been plagued with issues on both coasts. Breakdowns and evacuations were commonplace and within months of opening, animatronics were already broken and continue to break.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure originally used a virtual queue system, but less than one month after opening at Disneyland, it stopped using it. Walt Disney World’s version stopped using a virtual queue on February 25.

What’s Next For The Princess and the Frog?

While Tiana is no longer moving forward at Disney+, the company is not completely abandoning its first black princess. Instead of a complete series, Disney has decided to create an animated special. The special will be helmed by Joyce Sherri, who was originally brought on as the writer and director of the animated series. Meet the Robinsons (2007) director Stephen Anderson will direct the new special.

Are you disappointed to hear that Disney has canceled Tiana? Would you like to see Tiana’s story continue? Share your thoughts in the comments!