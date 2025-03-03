Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Powers Down at Disneyland, Sparking Concern About Ride

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure recently experienced a disturbing malfunction at Disneyland Resort, sparking concern about the ride’s future.

The Princess and the Frog (2009)-themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially took over Splash Mountain at Disneyland Park in November 2024, less than five months after the retheme opened in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

The attraction invites guests to help Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis), Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), and Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley) gather the perfect band for a party on the Bayou.

Upon opening, Disneyland Resort’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure experienced less downtime than Walt Disney World Resort’s. However, like any Disney Park attraction, especially one with advanced audio-animatronics, it’s not immune to technical issues.

TikTok user @scariestplaceonearth recently shared this video of a creepy audio error on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park. In the clip, guests heard the ride’s normal audio track power down. Louis and Princess Tiana spoke in a slowed, distorted tone.

“Can’t believe I filmed this,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

The video quickly amassed nearly five million views, over 600 thousand likes, and thousands of comments. Most users were terrified by the distorted animatronic dialogue.

“The fear of animatronic malfunctions needs to be discussed more,” @tlou..bro commented. “I’m horrified.”

“This would send me into psychosis,” @isthatorlandobloom agreed.

Many Disney Parks fans took the opportunity to bash Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, longing for its controversial predecessor, Splash Mountain.

“The souls of Splash Mountain are trying to reclaim their territory,” read a comment from @brit_o_honey.

“THEY TOOK [OUT] SPLASH MOUNTAIN FOR THIS???” said @therapyfordutch.

“Splash Mountain was notorious for breaking down in the end,” @ckneko argued.

“This ride broke down EVERY TIME I have tried to ride it!” @mov1eg33k replied. “35 years never got to go from start to end RIP splash mountain.”

Which version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure do you prefer: Disneyland Resort’s or Walt Disney World Resort’s? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments!