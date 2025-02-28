Starbucks To Depart From Disney World? Coffee Giant Makes Big Announcement

Is Starbucks leaving Disney World for good? New information has been shared about a brand-new overhaul that will transform the coffee giant.

Credit: Disney

The Big News About Starbucks at Disney World

Disney Springs is one of the most vibrant and dynamic entertainment hubs at Walt Disney World (WDW), offering world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences. However, visitors hoping to grab their favorite Starbucks beverages at the West Side location will soon have to look elsewhere—at least for a while.

Disney (DIS) has announced that the Starbucks at Disney Springs West Side will temporarily close for a major refurbishment starting March 3, 2025. While the company has not yet provided a specific reopening date or full details on the renovations, this update signals exciting changes ahead for the flagship Starbucks store.

The Starbucks location at Disney Springs’ West Side will close for a major refurbishment starting March 3, 2025. The closure follows a recent refresh of the Marketplace location. – @wdwmagic on X

This upcoming refurbishment follows the recent, more minor refresh of the Starbucks Marketplace location, which reopened after a short two-week closure. However, the West Side Starbucks is expected to undergo a far more extensive overhaul, suggesting major enhancements to the guest experience.

A Look at the Starbucks Transformation

The West Side Starbucks first opened on May 30, 2014, offering 4,000 square feet of space, indoor and outdoor seating, and prime real estate in one of Disney Springs’ most bustling areas. Given its status as a flagship store, this refurbishment is expected to elevate both its design and functionality.

While DIS has not yet revealed specifics, possible updates could include:

Enhanced theming and decor to align with Disney Springs’ evolving aesthetic

to align with Disney Springs’ evolving aesthetic Expanded seating options to accommodate more guests

to accommodate more guests Technology upgrades for mobile ordering and pickup efficiency

for mobile ordering and pickup efficiency Sustainability features in line with Starbucks’ global green initiatives

Where to Get Your Starbucks Fix During the Closure

For those visiting Disney Springs during the refurbishment, there’s no need to worry about missing out on your favorite Starbucks drinks and treats. The Starbucks at Disney Springs Marketplace, located near World of Disney, will remain open and fully operational.

In addition, WDW features several other Starbucks locations, including:

Magic Kingdom – Main Street Bakery

– Main Street Bakery EPCOT – Connections Café

– Connections Café Hollywood Studios – Trolley Car Café

– Trolley Car Café Animal Kingdom – Creature Comforts

These in-park Starbucks locations continue to offer the full range of signature beverages, seasonal offerings, and classic favorites that fans love.

What This Means for WDW Visitors

The Starbucks West Side closure will undoubtedly impact many visitors who rely on the location for their coffee breaks while exploring Disney Springs. However, the potential for a revitalized, more modern, and guest-friendly experience makes this temporary inconvenience worthwhile. Given the level of investment in this refurbishment, it’s likely that the new and improved Starbucks will include innovative design elements and enhanced service options that align with both DIS’s and Starbucks’ commitment to guest satisfaction.

At this time, DIS has not provided an official reopening timeline. However, major refurbishments of similar locations at WDW have typically taken anywhere from a few months to over a year. Guests should expect updates from DIS and Starbucks in the coming months as more details emerge.

For those planning a trip to WDW in 2025, keeping an eye on official announcements will be crucial to staying updated on when this popular Starbucks location will reopen and what exciting features it will offer.