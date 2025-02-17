Disney Shuts Down Starbucks Locations, Offers Immediate Replacement

Thousands of Disney Park guests will have to seek their caffeine fix elsewhere as two popular Starbucks locations have shut down.

Starbucks is among the few third-party operations at the United States Disney parks.

Walt Disney World Resort has two locations at Disney Springs and one at each theme park: Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Disneyland Resort also offers two locations in the Downtown Disney District and a single location in both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

The crossover doesn’t end with coffee and pastries. The international coffee company has also collaborated with the Mouse House for exclusive merchandise, including limited-edition tumblers, tote bags, mugs, ornaments, and more.

Over at Disneyland Paris Resort, Starbucks isn’t limited to the theme parks or Disney Village, the resort’s shopping and dining district. The international coffee chain also has two Disney Resort locations: Disney Hotel Cheyenne and Disney Hotel Santa Fe.

Last month, Inside the Magic reported that these two Starbucks locations were scheduled to close for an upcoming refurbishment. As of February 17, a Disneyland Paris Resort guest has confirmed that both Starbucks are officially closed. Check out these photos from X (formerly Twitter) user @pixiedust_be:

The Starbucks locations in the Disney hotels are closed for refurbishment. #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/vvkS4Syp44 — PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) February 17, 2025

In place of Starbucks, the Rio Grande Bar at Disney Hotel Santa Fe is offering a new lunch menu. @pixiedust_be shared these photos of a menu advertisement posted in front of the shuttered Starbucks location:

Disney Hotel Santa Fe is advertising a new lunch menu for the Rio Grande Bar in front of the closed Starbucks location. #DisneylandParis https://t.co/UtzoiQGH6u pic.twitter.com/vPfAssopaq — PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) February 17, 2025

Disneyland Paris Resort hasn’t publicly announced reopening dates for the Starbucks inside Disney Hotel Santa Fe and Disney Hotel Cheyenne. Disney Park guests can still visit the Starbucks in Disney Village or the nearby Marnee-la-Valée transportation hub.

Alternative Quick Service and Table Service dining locations are available throughout Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney Village, and the Disney Resort hotels.

