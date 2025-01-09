Multiple Starbucks Locations to Close at Disney This Month as Big Changes Continue

Disney Guests will need to look elsewhere for their caffeine fix, at least for a little while.

Multiple Starbucks locations are set to close this month at Disney’s European theme park resort, leaving guests with limited options for starting their mornings with a hit of caffeine. According to the official resort website, both the Disney Hotel Cheyenne and Hotel Santa Fe Starbucks locations in Disneyland Paris will close on January 17, 2025.

Disney has long been a partner with Starbucks, and as such, guests can count on finding at least one or two (or three) locations in each of the company’s theme parks. This extends to Disney’s list of hotels, some of which feature their own Starbucks, perfect for mornings before long days at the parks.

However, with the closure of not one but two Starbucks locations, guests will need to look elsewhere if they want to grab a cup of joe before or after their day at Disneyland Paris.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is perhaps one of the most unique and interesting additions to Disney’s theme parks, first opening its doors to guests in 1992. What started with one theme park has become its own massive vacation destination, complete with two incredible parks to enjoy, multiple hotels to stay at, and an upscale shopping and dining district.

Roller coasters, boat rides, dark rides, shopping, dining, and live entertainment all abound at the Disneyland Paris, with the resort now undergoing one of its largest transformations yet. Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park is currently in the middle of a significant update, one that will bring new rides and attractions, as well as new lands to explore.

Part of this overhaul includes a brand-new name, which was unveiled by the resort last year. When Walt Disney Studios Park’s transformation is complete, the park will be known as Disney Adventure World. This new name marks a shift, not just for the Disneyland Paris Resort but Disney’s theme parks as a whole, as the company continues to lean on its intellectual property and franchises for inspiration.

The closures of these two Starbucks locations come directly in the midst of this transformation, adding to the chaos but also the excitement.

No reopening dates have been given for the two Starbucks locations, so guests will have to wait and see what happens as 2025 continues.

