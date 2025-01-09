Disney World Coaster Dismantled, Track Soars Through the Air at Magic Kingdom

A significant piece of Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort closed indefinitely just days ago.

Amid the end-of-year hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations at Walt Disney World Resort, it’s easy to overlook the monumental changes that were on the horizon for parks in 2025. Some projects, like the reimagining of Test Track in EPCOT, were already in motion going into the New Year.

Now, with 2025 well and truly upon us, Disney World fans are already losing multiple experiences and attractions as Disney enters a truly evolutionary period. This year, three permanent closures will hit Disney’s Animal Kingdom as the park prepares to change DinoLand U.S.A. into the Tropical Americas-inspired Pueblo Esperanza.

Fans of the land’s iconic DINOSAUR attraction can breathe a sigh of relief, though. Disney recently confirmed that the beloved ride would remain operational through all of 2025, defying earlier rumors of its impending closure. Locations like TriceraTop Spin, Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, and Fossil Fun Games will close for good on January 13, 2025.

Still, the most divisive change for many Disney park fans is the Frontierland redevelopment at Magic Kingdom Park. Announced during the 2024 D23 Expo, Disney will bring the Cars franchise into the park, integrating it with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The new land will see staples like Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America completely eradicated in Central Florida.

As part of Magic Kingdom’s evolution, on January 6, Disney World shuttered Big Thunder Mountain Railroad indefinitely. The classic coaster in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland was planned, and an announcement made on the official website stated the ride would “temporarily close for refurbishment on January 6, 2025” and “reopen with a little bit of new magic in 2026.”

This meant the fan-favorite attraction saw its final riders for at least a year on January 5, 2025. Speculation about the “new magic” suggests updates similar to those made to the Disneyland Resort version of the ride in Anaheim, California, more than a decade ago.

In preparation for the extensive refurbishment, Disney filed a permit in late 2024, which gave an idea as to when reopening could potentially be expected. According to WDWMagic, “The permit, filed today, is assigned to long-time Disney Imagineering partner Elite AV Systems Inc. and expires on December 3, 2025.”

The report also noted: “Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is scheduled to close on January 6, 2025, for what Disney has described as its most extensive refurbishment to date. Previous permits for the project included work with Coastal Steel Inc. for general construction and DPR Construction for complex structural updates. The DPR Construction permit is valid through March 13, 2026.”

With the attraction now closed, new developments have been shared on social media, showing that Disney World has begun the refurbishment efforts with haste. Theme park reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared an update to X (formerly Twitter):

The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad refurbishment work is moving along quickly. Just a few moments ago, crews used a crane to lift and remove a massive piece of track. The ride closed on Monday and is set to reopen next year at Magic Kingdom.

The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad refurbishment work is moving along quickly. Just a few moments ago, crews used a crane to lift and remove a massive piece of track. The ride closed on Monday and is set to reopen next year at Magic Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/mLhgNjk3qY — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 8, 2025

The video shows workers on-site at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad while a huge crane lifts a piece of the iconic coaster track into the sky over Magic Kingdom. So high, in fact, that guests from other areas of the theme park could see the track piece soaring through the air.

Madi (@madidavis07) shared photos of the event:

today while we were in line for haunted mansion!

today while we were in line for haunted mansion! pic.twitter.com/Ncti5fCqOk — madi 🙂 🩵 (@madidavis07) January 8, 2025

It’s evident that Disney is moving fast with the upgrade, something some fans have been shocked by, considering Disney has been known to take their time with projects. This could be, of course, in response to the looming shadow of Universal’s Epic Universe, which is set to shake the Central Florida landscape in just a few months.

Shortly after the D23 Expo, D’Amaro addressed the challenges of Disney’s large-scale projects during the INBOUND conference in Boston. He discussed how Disney doesn’t always get it right, but every decision made is designed for the next generation of Disney fans.

So, how do you feel about Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closing for over a year? Are you surprised that Disney is already moving quickly with its refurbishment? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!