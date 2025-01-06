Disney Ceases Operations of 44-Year-Old Roller Coaster, Effective Immediately

Construction walls are up! As of Monday, January 6, 2025, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has closed for at least a year. The 44-year-old Walt Disney World Resort roller coaster is set to undergo a lengthy refurbishment, which will impact the more than 17 million guests who visit Magic Kingdom Park annually.

The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad retheme comes as Magic Kingdom Park prepares for its biggest overhaul yet. In the coming years, Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat will close, making way for crews to fill in the Rivers of America and build two all-new Cars (2006) attractions in Frontierland.

But that’s not all! “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad,” Walt Disney Imagineers are hard at work conceiving a Disney Villains land for Magic Kingdom Park. The new area will feature two attractions, dining, and shopping.

“Be prepared, you poor unfortunate souls,” Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro said at D23 Expo last year. “It’s going to be a fearless new vision for what a Disney experience can be.”

Months ago, a crane arrived in Frontierland in preparation for the refurbishment, sparring rumors about a total track replacement. Although Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t released many details about changes to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Central Florida theme park stated that “new magic” is coming to the attraction.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced an official reopening date for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom Park. A recently filed “general construction” permit expires in March 2026, indicating that the Frontierland roller coaster could be closed for at least 14 months.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad continues to operate normally at Disneyland Park, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Follow Inside the Magic for updates on this and other refurbishments at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Should Walt Disney World Resort schedule lengthy refurbishments for any other attractions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.