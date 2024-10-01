Disney World Demolishes Iconic Ride: Major Updates on Its Replacement

We now have updates on a beloved Walt Disney World Resort attraction that has since undergone major changes.

Test Track at EPCOT has been a fan-favorite attraction since it first opened its doors in 1999, providing guests with an adrenaline-fueled experience that simulates the rigorous testing procedures cars undergo before hitting the market.

Over the years, Test Track has seen several updates, but nothing compares to the transformation currently underway as the ride prepares for its latest iteration, Test Track 3.0, set to reopen in 2025.

The Legacy of Test Track

The history of Test Track is intertwined with EPCOT’s original vision. Before Test Track, the space was home to World of Motion, a much-loved attraction that offered a whimsical journey through the history of transportation.

However, with General Motors (and later Chevrolet) stepping in as a sponsor, the pavilion was reimagined to showcase a more contemporary view of the automotive industry. Test Track was born, featuring high-speed thrills and interactive elements where guests could experience firsthand what it’s like to put a vehicle through various tests, from brake checks to environmental endurance simulations.

In 2012, Test Track received its first major overhaul, updating its design and introducing a futuristic, digital interface where guests could design their own vehicles and test their creations on the track. This was a hit with fans, and Test Track 2.0 has since become a staple of EPCOT’s Future World and now World Discovery.

Now, in 2024, Test Track is closed once again for its second reimagining, and the anticipation for Test Track 3.0 is growing. Disney has promised a blend of modern technology with nostalgic nods to the original World of Motion attraction, making this update one of the most exciting developments in the park’s ongoing transformation.

What We Know About Test Track 3.0

The upcoming reimagining of Test Track, set to debut in 2025, promises to be its most ambitious update yet. According to Disney, the new version will be heavily inspired by World of Motion, incorporating elements from the original attraction to create a more immersive and story-driven experience.

The ride will continue to be sponsored by Chevrolet, but with a fresh look and feel that pays homage to the past while embracing the future of transportation.

Concept art reveals a more scenic, natural environment, with the ride track weaving through wooded landscapes and outdoor scenes that evoke the spirit of exploration and adventure. The sleek, industrial look of the current Test Track will be replaced by a more organic and futuristic aesthetic that aligns with EPCOT’s ongoing transformation.

In addition to these visual changes, Test Track 3.0 will feature updated ride scenes that showcase cutting-edge automotive technology, as well as a redesigned queue area with interactive exhibits celebrating the history and future of transportation. Six distinct exhibits will be introduced, highlighting different aspects of vehicle design and innovation, making the queue experience more engaging and educational for guests.

Bioreconstruct’s Photos Reveal Construction Progress

Thanks to recent photos from X account Bioreconstruct, we’ve been able to get a sneak peek at the ongoing construction around Test Track. One of the most notable changes is the demolition of the original ride entrance. In its place, a new round overhang will be constructed, giving the ride a more futuristic appearance.

Current construction outside of Test Track. pic.twitter.com/XVZocoAu0l — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 28, 2024

The construction site also shows the installation of new steel supports along the track, signaling major structural changes that are part of the ride’s redesign.

While much of the construction is hidden behind walls, the photos give a good sense of the scale of the transformation. The ride’s exterior is being completely reworked, with new set elements and thematic enhancements that will make Test Track 3.0 a visually stunning addition to EPCOT’s roster of attractions.

Test Track’s Role in EPCOT’s Transformation

The reimagining of Test Track is part of a larger effort to revitalize EPCOT, a park that has been undergoing significant changes in recent years. From the addition of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to the introduction of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, EPCOT is evolving into a park that blends entertainment with education, while staying true to its original mission of celebrating human innovation.

As part of this transformation, Future World has been rebranded and redesigned into World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration. Test Track will play a key role in World Discovery, which focuses on technology and space exploration, making it a cornerstone of EPCOT’s new identity.

With Test Track 3.0 set to debut in 2025, Disney World fans have plenty to look forward to, especially when you take into account the expansions coming to Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well.