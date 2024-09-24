Mystery Construction Project Revealed for EPCOT in New Leak

The final construction wall at EPCOT came down earlier this year, along with the opening of Communicore Hall and Communicore Plaza. The grand opening marked the first time in years that Walt Disney World Resort guests wouldn’t encounter a walkway reroute or walled-off area at the second Central Florida Disney park.

In 2017, Walt Disney Imagineering announced a major EPCOT revitalization project to celebrate Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary four years later. At the time, no one could have foreseen the widespread impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it impossible for Walt Disney Imagineers to complete construction by 2021.

Despite the ongoing construction, EPCOT debuted its new “neighborhoods” on schedule in 2021. Future World split into World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery–World Showcase remained the same. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in the France World Showcase Pavilion.

Over the next few years, delayed projects opened, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Space 220 Restaurant, Connections Cafe & Eatery, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. Some of the promised EPCOT expansions, like Mary Poppins (1964) attractions in the United Kingdom World Showcase Pavilion and a Spaceship Earth update, never came to fruition.

Months after the last temporary wall came down, Walt Disney World Resort is once again planning work at EPCOT. A recently filed permit suggests that Walt Disney Imagineering is planning some kind of general construction project at The Seas Pavilion.

The document didn’t provide further details about the construction and whether it would impact The Seas With Nemo & Friends, Turtle Talk With Crush, Coral Reef Restaurant, or any animal exhibits in the World Nature building.

The permit comes soon after a major shakeup in The Seas. Earlier this month, Walt Disney World Resort announced that its dolphins would forever leave their aquarium and move to another wildlife center. One of its rescue manatees also moved and was replaced this week.

