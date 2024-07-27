EPCOT Removal: Disney World Gives Clearance for Change Affecting All Guests

New information has surfaced regarding a major EPCOT removal.

EPCOT has recently undergone a significant transformation, replacing Future World with three new neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature.

As part of these changes, the current version of Test Track closed permanently on June 16, 2024, for a reimagining inspired by the original World of Motion attraction.

Test Track is a popular attraction located in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida. The ride offers guests an immersive experience in automotive design and testing. Test Track officially opened on March 17, 1999, replacing the World of Motion attraction.

The ride was originally sponsored by General Motors (GM) and focused on the automotive testing process. The original Test Track took guests through various tests that cars endure, such as braking, handling, and environmental chambers. The highlight was a high-speed loop reaching 65 mph, simulating a performance test.

In April 2012, Test Track closed for a major refurbishment and reopened on December 6, 2012, with a new sponsor, Chevrolet (a GM brand). Over a decade later, Disney filed a new permit for Test Track’s refurbishment, which indicates the installation of set elements by Jon Richards Company FL, Inc.

The new World of Motion-inspired Test Track has no reopening date and can be considered indefinitely closed. New evidence suggests that Disney is gearing up for more construction and development on the EPCOT ride, with the Mouse House giving clearance to the same company to perform set installation.

“Similar to the first permit filed earlier this month, this latest permit is assigned to long-time Disney vendor Jon Richards Company FL, Inc.,” writes WDW Magic. “The permit carries the description of “Install Set Elements,” and does not opt to extend the standard 12-month expiration date.”

The expectation is that Test Track will be closed for at least a year, if not more. For context, Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom closed in January 2023 and did not reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure until late June 2024. The new Test Track will be the next in a string of recent EPCOT additions.

Related: EPCOT’s Big Closure To Displace Thousands of Disney World Guests as Summer Crowds Descend

Following the addition of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in World Showcase’s France pavilion, Disney opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in World Discovery and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in World Nature. Still, Test Track remained one of EPCOT’s most popular attractions, offering a unique blend of interactive design and thrilling experiences that reflect the park’s innovative spirit.

As for World Celebration, the Spaceship Earth area recently gained CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, which will act as the hub for EPCOT’s many annual festivals–next up: the International Food & Wine Festival.

Meanwhile, Peter Pan’s Flight at Magic Kingdom is also undergoing refurbishment until late August, with potential modifications to some controversial scenes. In addition to these projects, plans are also in place to transform DinoLand, U.S.A., into the Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, introducing the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises to the theme park.

Related: Disney Takes Action: ‘Offensive and Derogatory’ Character Abolished After 50 Years, Replacement Debuts

The “Beyond Big Thunder” project at Magic Kingdom is also gaining steam. More details regarding these developments are expected to be shared at the upcoming D23 Expo, which runs from August 9 through August 11 in Anaheim, Southern California.

What are your thoughts on the Test Track retheme at EPCOT? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!