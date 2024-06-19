Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

EPCOT’s Big Closure To Displace Thousands of Disney World Guests as Summer Crowds Descend

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen
Crowds at EPCOT's International Food and Wine Festival

Credit: Inside the Magic

EPCOT’s big closure at the Walt Disney World Resort will send thousands of guests to other locations around the sprawling Central Florida destination.

A little girl looking up at Spaceship Earth inside of EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.
Credit: Disney

Disney World Is Changing

It would not be Disney World (or any Disney park, for that matter) if there weren’t a sense of evolution laced through its bones. Ever since the Disney theme park empire began in 1955, the House of Mouse has consistently revised, amended, rebuilt, and rethemed aspects of its many locations.

For Walt Disney World, the multi-thousand-acre site in the Sunshine State, that has never been clearer. Throughout its 53-year history, the Disney World theme parks have changed exponentially.

A view of Cinderella Castle at dusk in Walt Disney World Free. The castle is illuminated with blue and gold lights, surrounded by people. Trees and lampposts are visible, with the sky gradually transitioning to night. The scene captures a moment of magic and wonder.
Credit: Inside the Magic

What started with just Magic Kingdom has become home to three more theme parks: EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as two water parks: Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. Adding the multiple hotels and Disney Springs area, Walt Disney World has quite an impressive footprint.

However, evolution is not always welcomed. The retheme of Splash Mountain has been met with incredible resistance, and even during its opening this month, naysayers are still being vocal about Disney’s decision to replace the classic water ride. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, based on The Princess and the Frog (2009), is now entertaining guests in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom.

The image shows the entrance sign for "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" with a water tower in the background that also reads "Tiana's Foods." The scene is adorned with lush greenery, vibrant flowers, and a rustic fence, giving a whimsical, adventurous feel.
Credit: Disney

It’s not just Magic Kingdom that has lost a popular iteration of an attraction. Earlier this week, on June 17, Disney shuttered Test Track at EPCOT indefinitely. The retheme of Test Track was announced last August at the Destination D23 event at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

“Test Track—one of the most thrilling attractions at EPCOT—will be reimagined,” The Walt Disney Company website divulged last September. “Imagineers and the team at Chevrolet are reaching back into history for inspiration—including the original World of Motion—and bringing that spirit of optimism to the next evolution of Test Track.”

With its June 17 indefinite closure, guests will soon feel the result of Disney shuttering one of its biggest and most popular rides.

Two sleek, blue Chevrolet cars on Test Track at EPCOT.
Credit: Disney

EPCOT’s Big Closure

The closure of EPCOT’s Test Track comes as Disney World approaches its busy summer season. Disney World fans have already noticed a surge in demand for other attractions, with Frozen Ever After, Mission: Space, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Journey Into Imagination With Figment all reaching higher-than-usual wait times, per a recent Reddit thread.

Another worrying element of this Test Track closure is the continuing use of the virtual queue system for EPCOT’s most recent ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The Marvel-themed attraction opened in 2022 and quickly became a fan-favorite amongst parkgoers. Two years on, Cosmic Rewind remains EPCOT’s sole virtual queue experience.

Guests in front of Cosmic Rewind
Credit: Disney

Virtual queues are a divisive feature of the Disney experience. At present, there are three available at Walt Disney World Resort: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT, plus TRON Lightcycle / Run and the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom.

With Test Track now closed, displaced guests don’t even have the option to queue for the big e-ticket Guardians ride. Instead, they must continue to secure virtual queue boarding passes at either 7 a.m. anywhere on Disney World property or at 1 p.m. while inside the EPCOT theme park.

A monorail glides along a track in the foreground with the iconic geodesic sphere of epcot's spaceship earth in the background under a clear blue sky.
Credit: Inside the Magic

More than anything, though, the biggest risk to guest experience may come with the arrival of the International Food & Wine Festival that commences on August 29 at EPCOT. The popular event follows the International Flower & Garden Festival, which runs from February 28 through May 27 and runs from August through November 23, where the Festival of the Holidays will once again take over.

EPCOT is known as the festival park, and the new opening of the CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza in World Celebration will act as the hub of all festival-themed events at the Disney World park.

Aerial photo of World Celebration at EPCOT with Spaceship Earth in the lower left
Credit: Bioreconstruct, X

The International Food & Wine Festival is one of EPCOT’s most popular events. The influx of footfall at the park will put even more pressure on the attractions left available now that Test Track is officially down. Not only this but for international guests, such as those from the United Kingdom, the July through September period is the official school break, meaning many families take their summer vacations during this time.

According to Travel Weekly, 1.14 million people traveled to Florida from the United Kingdom in 2023. However, new figures from Visit Orlando show that a total of 917,000 seats have been booked on flights to the Sunshine State for the May through October period, a 10% increase from the same period in 2023.

Guests walking around World Showcase at EPCOT
Credit: Inside the Magic

EPCOT’s big closure this summer may prove to be a challenging period for the Disney park, especially when considering the aftershock of effects caused by the shutdown. The aforementioned issues suggest that, operationally, Test Track’s summer retheme will see thousands of guests displaced.

Do you think the Test Track closure will affect your Disney World vacation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

