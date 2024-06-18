Disney Significantly Adjusts New ‘Tiana’ Ride After Wave of Technical Issues

Disney World has adjusted its new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, just days before its official opening at the Magic Kingdom. The specific changes involve the water used throughout the ride, which has inexplicably changed color.

This change will be noticed by guests riding the new ride during preview windows, which began earlier this month.

The preview period for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, has been somewhat tumultuous. These windows allow guests to get an early glimpse of the new attraction before it opens later this summer.

Guests have reported various problems with the new ride, ranging from audio and visual hiccups to full-on ride evacuations. Early on-ride videos have revealed numerous problems with the attraction, including issues with the new animatronics featured throughout the experience. Other problems include lighting and audio issues.

Some of these issues can be seen in a recent post from Blog Mickey.

It’s hard to know what issues Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is facing, but it has to be a combination of ride system and show Here are a couple of issues we faced during our ride yesterday: lights flickering and screens not working We’ve also seen frozen Audio-Animatronics https://t.co/zS8GdCHDvm pic.twitter.com/xosaUnpeIO — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) June 14, 2024

While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure uses the same track layout and ride vehicles as the now-defunct Splash Mountain, the ride offers guests an entirely new experience, one that brings Disney’s classic animated film The Princess and the Frog (2009) to life.

One of the most noticeable changes Disney made to the ride was changing Splash Mountain’s once-clear water into a dark and muddy swamp as a way to convince guests they are actually traveling through a real Louisiana bayou.

This water can be seen throughout the new ride, especially from the outside as guests pass by it in Frontierland. However, as shown in a video from Twitter/X user DrewDisneyDude, an expert on all things Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney has eliminated this muddy water, at least for now.

The water is clear again at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park! I received more comments than I can remember in recent months about the water color, but as of today, it’s clear during Annual Passholder previews. pic.twitter.com/FuLNAE2LEu — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) June 17, 2024

It’s unclear if this change is permanent or if it is a temporary result of some other work being done on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

While fans wouldn’t hear the news of its new “Tiana” ride until 2020, The Walt Disney Company reportedly began work on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2018. The decision to permanently close and replace its legendary log flume adventure Splash Mountain was not an easy one and was a point of contention among many fans.

After several years of controversy and backlash, including a fan-created petition to stop Disney from moving forward on the new project, Disney officially pulled the plug on Splash Mountain in 2023.

Work quickly began on Florida’s version of the ride, with California’s following suit later that same year. Guests and fans alike have watched Tiana’s Bayou Adventure slowly take shape, with Florida’s version officially opening on June 28, 2024.

An opening day for Disneyland’s version has not yet been revealed, but rumors suggest a late 2024 opening timeframe.

