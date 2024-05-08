Disney World Guests Abusing Virtual Queue System

Disney World, the beloved vacation destination in Orlando, Florida, is renowned for its enchanting experiences, iconic attractions, and seamless integration of technology to enhance guest experiences.

Disney World has four theme parks each seeing hundreds of guests walk through Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. With large crowds heading into the Disney Parks, Disney has invented new systems like virtual queues.

Walt Disney World guests heading to TRON Lightcycle/Run or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind may experience a different line as guests cannot join a regular standby line.

Guests looking to join these lines must purchase a Disney Genie or an individual Lighting Lane or try for the virtual queue to get a boarding pass.

The virtual queue system was introduced to manage the high demand for Disney’s newest and most popular attractions, such as TRON Lightcycle/Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This system allows guests to join a queue digitally through the Disney World app at specific times throughout the day, avoiding the need for physical queuing. When their boarding group is called, guests can head to the attraction and enjoy a reduced wait time.

In a Reddit Thread, One Disney World guest got a boarding group; however, the issue was that they got a boarding group before they could make it to the theme park.

I managed to get boarding group 7 for Tron, and we won’t be in the park until about 10:30. If I cancel it, will I be able to enter the next virtual queue, or will I have used up my entrance?

While this guest may not be trying to abuse the system, other guests have found loopholes. Some guests have found ways to exploit the virtual queue system, impacting its efficiency and fairness.

Some guests hold onto their boarding group slots until the last minute before canceling, which prevents others from planning their day effectively and reduces overall accessibility to the attractions.

Disney has been proactive in addressing these challenges. They continuously update their app and policies to close loopholes and reduce the potential for abuse. Measures such as limiting the number of times a guest can join a boarding group per day, improving the app’s ability to detect and restrict multiple bookings from the same device, and randomizing boarding group distributions are some steps Disney has implemented.