Disney World Ride Shut Down After Reaching “End” Capacity

Walt Disney World Resort Guests were left confused after a recent incident at a popular Disney Park.

If you’ve been to Walt Disney World Resort, you know that crowds can be hectic from time to time. Depending on the time and season that you go, you can be met with shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, and wait times all fluctuate depending on these crowds and the volume of people in the Park.

While Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, you should know that Disney Cast Members work hard to ensure that Guests enjoy their trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but there’s not much that can be done about crowding, at least from a Cast Members’ perspective.

Recently, Guests experienced that kind of “crowding” at full swing when they thought they’d be able to experience one of the newest rides at Walt Disney World Resort but were turned away after the attraction apparently reached capacity.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the second-newest ride in all of Disney World, with the recently-opened TRON Lightcyle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park being the newest. Though Cosmic Rewind has been open for almost a year, it still garners a ton of riders each and every day, and they all have to either book a time through the virtual queue or pay for an Individual Lightning Lane pass to experience the attraction.

Massive crowding can mean those Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane passes can be hard to come by, and this is especially true for attempting to get into virtual queues.

Unfortunately, Disney World Guests found this out the hard way recently when they discovered that, though they had a Boarding Group, they were turned away from the ride.

As you can see in the screenshot, Disney has a warning that reads, “Capacity is limited. A boarding group does not guarantee the ability to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.” However, it has been quite some time since a boarding group wasn’t able to be called. That is, until this week.

“Unfortunately, we’re unable to accommodate your group. The attraction has reached capacity for today.”

Though many hardcore Disney Park fans have begun to believe that snagging a virtual queue time for Cosmic Rewind is relatively easy, especially with TRON Lightcycle / Run opening, the truth is that there will still be many Guests who are turned away from experiencing the attraction during busy times of the year.

The virtual queue does not guarantee a ride time, so we recommend being on the My Disney Experience app at 7:00 a.m. the morning you plan to visit EPCOT if you want to ride Cosmic Rewind. There, you’ll be able to get a virtual line boarding group and an estimated time. If you don’t get a Boarding Group then, a new batch drops again at 1:00 p.m., but be weary that this doesn’t guarantee you’ll be able to ride.

The only way to guarantee a ride on Cosmic Rewind at this point is to pay for an Individual Lightning Lane reservation. The attraction only sells a limited number of these daily, and the price varies based on the day.

Have you been able to experience Cosmic Rewind? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!