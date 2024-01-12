Disney World Axes Virtual Queue (But Only for Certain Guests)

Magic Kingdom has finally removed the virtual queue for TRON Lightcycle / Run – but only for guests willing to pay to stay after hours.

Since opening in April 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run has operated with a virtual queue system. Just as with other new attractions added to Walt Disney World Resort in recent years – such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – guests need to request to join the queue at 7 a.m.

If they don’t manage to get a boarding group, they can try again at 1 p.m. (although they’ll need to be in the park for this attempt) and again at 6 p.m. if they’re a guest staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney Deluxe Villa Resort, or any other hotel eligible for extended evening theme park hours.

Now, there’s another, easier way to get on the ride. Guests can now join a normal standby line for TRON Lightcycle / Run – if they’ve paid upwards of $165 to attend Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom Park.

The first of several ticketed after hours event was held at Magic Kingdom yesterday (January 11). As noted on the Walt Disney World website, TRON Lightcycle / Run plans to use a standby queue on every night of the event.

Guests who attended the event reported riding TRON Lightcycle / Run back to back within the space of 30 minutes on X (formerly known as Twitter) – something that’s been borderline impossible until now. The attraction previously also utilized a virtual queue at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

If you’re also keen to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run without a virtual queue (which, considering how unpopular the virtual queue system has proven with guests, is very likely), tickets are currently still available for nine more Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom Park events via the Disney World website. The event takes place from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (although guests can enter from as early as 7 p.m.) and prices range from $165 to $175 per person, pre tax.

Other attractions available during the event include Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Space Mountain. All attractions are touted as having shorter lines than usual. Certain snacks are also included in the price of admission, such as ice cream, popcorn, and select bottled drinks.

Disney After Hours events are also taking place at EPCOT and Hollywood Studios over the next few months.

Have you attended a Disney After Hours event? Tell us about your experience in the comments!