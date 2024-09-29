Update: Life-Saving Measures Taken at Disney After Coaster Ride Left a Child Fighting For His Life

On September 21, EPCOT sold out to all guests, and while no one expected it, life-saving measures had to be taken that day.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is an indoor roller coaster located at EPCOT in Walt Disney World. It opened on May 27, 2022, as part of EPCOT’s ongoing transformation. This is one of the first Marvel-themed rides at Walt Disney World due to the rights restrictions on most other Marvel characters in Florida.

The ride’s story is tied into the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise. It begins at the “Wonders of Xandar Pavilion,” a fictional pavilion in EPCOT where Xandarians (from the planet Xandar in the Guardians films) showcase their culture, technology, and history. Guests learn about the cosmic energy-producing Cosmic Generator, a device that facilitates fast intergalactic travel.

When a cosmic catastrophe strikes, Eson, a Celestial (a giant being with great power), steals the Cosmic Generator, intending to reshape the universe. The Guardians of the Galaxy are recruited by Nova Prime Irani Rael to retrieve the generator and save the universe. Guests are enlisted to help the Guardians on their mission, resulting in a high-speed roller coaster journey through space and time.

When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind first opened, it utilized a virtual queue system to manage crowds, similar to other new attractions at Disney World, such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Guests could join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app at specific times during the day (usually 7 AM and 1 PM). If they successfully got a spot, they’d receive a boarding group number and return to the ride when it was their turn. The virtual queue system was designed to help avoid long physical wait times.

In addition to the virtual queue, guests could purchase Individual Lightning Lane access for a one-time payment to skip the line without waiting for a boarding group. However, availability was limited.

Songs in Rotation

One of the most unique aspects of Cosmic Rewind is its rotating soundtrack. Six songs from the 1970s and 1980s are randomly selected during each ride, making each experience feel a little different. The playlist includes:

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Disco Inferno” by The Trammps

“Conga” by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock of Seagulls

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

“September” is one of the standout tracks featured in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Originally released in 1978, it has become one of Earth, Wind & Fire’s most iconic songs. Known for its infectious rhythm and joyful lyrics, the song captures the upbeat, fun atmosphere that Cosmic Rewind aims to create. With its well-known chorus, “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” the song has timeless appeal and brings a nostalgic energy to the ride. It fits well with the Guardians’ quirky, retro style, providing an energetic soundtrack to the space-travel adventure.

Thanks to that line, September 21 had become an iconic day to ride the attraction, so much so that this year, Disney actually played into the lore, keeping the song on repeat all day through the attraction. The popularity of riding Cosmic Rewind on September 21 while getting “September” was so immense that the park actually sold out of Park Pass Reservations for the day.

Life-Saving Efforts Made to Save the Life of a Child on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

On September 21, 2024, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind unexpectedly shut down. While there were reports of medical services being involved, the exact reason for the closure remains unclear. Cast members stated that the attraction was experiencing “technical difficulties.”

The ride reopened approximately two hours later.

In the Facebook group Walt Disney World Tips and Tricks guest Christine Tagle gave some insight as to what happened.

“Hi Everyone! I have a long post here, but I’m looking for some pixie dust! On Saturday 9/21 at 1pm my family and I boarded Guardians of the Galaxy (our favorite ride) About 20 seconds in I noticed my 5 year old old son passed out, through the whole ride I couldn’t get him to wake up. When the ride was over I pulled him out screaming for help, the staff directed me to a hallway where I laid my son down and I began CPR – a few seconds later the staff shocked him with the AED. My husband ran out to find help and found a Couple – a nurse and an EMT – who continued cpr, kept him stable as he began to have seizures until EMT services came. My Son is alive, my son lived because when his (now we know) genetic heart disease presented itself we were at Disney where there is an AED everywhere. My son is alive because we were at Disney with trained staff. My son is alive because of this couple. My son is alive because I was a trained in CPR (parents PLEASE PLEASE get trained if you aren’t) Please help me find them. Disney is helping me find the amazing staff member but I don’t have this couples names. Are you here? Can you share this story in your Disney groups? Disney always had my heart, but now they own it , they have my thanks, and I am in debt to them forever and ever .”

Then, Tagle sent a further update regarding the situation:

“Update! Because of this group we have been able to locate and talk to the amazing Nurse and EMT who helped us, as well as cast members who were there, firefighters who helped on site and in the ER, Ambulance drivers and EMT, and Drs who were at our first ER. We are overwhelmed by the love and support from our Disney community. Our plans are to go and visit these amazing people and give them hugs and love and say our thanks face to face. On Saturday one of the EMTs told me they rarely ever get to know the outcome of their patients- my prayer is that they know on this day a little boy lives to do great things because of all they did.”

While this would have been a terrifying moment for Tagle, it is fantastic news to hear that thanks to Disney’s cast member training as well as the kindness of others around them, this little boy will be able to continue to experience the magic of Disney throughout the rest of his life.

Is Disney World Safe?

Disney is committed to ensuring guest safety across its parks, with a multi-layered approach that includes preventative measures, trained staff, and readily available medical care. One of the key strategies in place is the rigorous design and maintenance of attractions, adhering to strict safety standards. Every ride undergoes regular inspections, often daily, to ensure they are functioning properly, and cast members receive extensive training on operational protocols.

This helps prevent accidents and ensures that staff are prepared to manage emergencies if they arise.

Disney also has clearly marked emergency exits and safety signage throughout the parks, designed to guide guests in case of an emergency. From ensuring ride restraints are secure to enforcing height restrictions, Disney takes extra precautions to minimize risks.

They also have a guest services team that is constantly monitoring park conditions, such as weather or crowd levels, and can quickly adapt protocols for safety, including suspending operations during lightning storms or severe weather.

To further enhance safety, Disney provides easy access to first aid stations located strategically throughout the parks. These stations are staffed with trained medical professionals, including nurses and emergency medical technicians (EMTs), who can assist with minor injuries or health concerns.

Each first aid location is equipped with essential medical supplies to handle a range of situations, from dehydration and sunburns to more urgent needs like allergic reactions. Guests can also access over-the-counter medications, bandages, and even basic medical equipment like wheelchairs or crutches.

In addition to first aid stations, Disney parks are equipped with roving medical personnel. These EMT-trained staff members are ready to respond to emergencies anywhere within the park, ensuring rapid care is available in the event of a serious medical issue.

The parks also have partnerships with local hospitals and emergency services, allowing them to swiftly transport guests to advanced care if needed. This combination of on-site first aid, mobile EMT teams, and external resources allows Disney to provide comprehensive medical support to its guests, ensuring their safety remains a top priority during their visit.

Have you ever had to use any aspect of Disney’s medical offerings?