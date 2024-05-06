Disney World Cast Member “Bored” After Saving Guest’s Life

Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but, crazily enough, accidents do occur from time to time.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It also includes two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, as well as multiple resort hotels, shopping districts, and recreational facilities.

With their diverse themes and immersive experiences, Disney World Resorts offers guests a chance to enter a world of fantasy and relaxation, making every visit truly unforgettable.

Disney World Resort works hard to be committed to exceptional guest service and safety. From the moment guests step foot on Disney property, they are greeted with warm hospitality and attention to detail, setting the stage for a magical journey from start to finish.

This dedication to guest satisfaction extends to every aspect of the resort, including the training and professionalism of Cast Members.

Disney World is a popular tourist location due to its magical moments, characters, and Florida weather. With the perks of Florida weather, guests have to be prepared for hot sunny days or even a rain shower during the day. While guests head to Disney World Resort pools to cool off, they should keep in mind the dangers that can occur while in the water.

Florida is known for having high drowning rates throughout the year. However, Disney Cast Members, which include lifeguards, undergo rigorous training to ensure the safety of guests enjoying the resort’s water parks and pool areas. The training program is comprehensive and multifaceted, covering a wide range of skills and scenarios to prepare lifeguards for any situation they may encounter on the job.

In a Reddit Thread, one former Disney World lifeguard talked about how one guest was known for having multiple seizures and would head to the pool.

“I was a lifeguard at typhoon back in the day. not only do we have to do several hours of lifeguard training a month to stay proficient, but as the one of the most visited water parks in the world, we see it all. I remember there was a guest who would come every day to the wave pool, she was a known epileptic and would have seizures multiple times a week In and around the wave pool. We practice this stuff so often that when it happens for real it feels routine.”

This former cast member also described another instance where a guest was drowning, and they got the guest out of the water, and the cast member remembers “feeling bored.” It was not until Reedy Creek took her away that the cast member realized what was happening.

“I remember being on stand during a near drowning in the shark reef, we got her out of the water and as I was putting on the AED paddles, as weird as this sounds, i remember feeling almost bored, like it was so engrained in my brain what to do that i didnt even have to think about it. It wasnt until reedy creek (paramedics) took her away and i looked up and saw about 200 people all watching from the other side of the sand that i realized what was actually happening.”

Disney places a strong emphasis on providing exceptional customer service, and lifeguards play a crucial role in ensuring that guests feel welcome, comfortable, and safe during their visit.

Please keep in mind that this is based on a comment, and the views expressed in this article do not necessarily align with those of Inside the Magic.