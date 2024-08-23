Disney World Employee Saves Life of 4-Year-Old Girl, Recognized as Hero

A Disney World cast member is recognized for her quick thinking and bravery after helping to save the life of a young guest.

Related: Characters Removed from Magic Kingdom Venue

The Disney theme parks are famous for many things, including their long list of rides and attractions, as well as their incredible level of detail and theming. Over the years, Disney has upgraded practically every area of every park, with several exciting projects currently in the pipeline.

However, the Disney theme parks would not be nearly as magical without the help of their employees, who are known as cast members.

Disney cast members are where the actual “magic” of the Disney parks is often found, with Disney Hero Nichole Shaw being awarded for her incredible bravery while on the job.

Related: Disney Announces New Lead in Race To Replace Bob Iger

Nichole Shaw, a Sales Experience Manager working at the Walt Disney World Resort, has been given the Disney Heroes Award for saving the life of a young girl. Shaw was on her daily shift at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, one of several hotels featured at the Walt Disney World Resort, when she noticed a young girl was choking.

Shaw quickly jumped into action, approaching the girl and aiding in saving the girl’s life.

Disney Vacation Club, commonly known simply as DVC, is Disney’s exclusive vacation timeshare program, allowing guests to take advantage of special offers and stay at some of the company’s most unique resorts around the world.

Guests will find DVC stations all around Walt Disney World, both inside the parks and out, with Shaw being one of the many representatives of the program.

Related: Disney to Shut Down Walt’s Attractions Starting This Year

Shaw joins an exclusive club of over 100 cast members who have been recognized with the Disney Heroes Award, an initiative that first began in 2008.

Recipients of the award work all over the world, including both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts in the U.S., as well as Tokyo Disney and Disneyland Paris.

Recent recipients of the Disney Heroes Award include a custodial cast member working at the Disneyland Resort in California who saved a guest from a car accident and an EPCOT security guard who saved a four-year-old from a car underwater, per WDWNT.

Related: New Update on Disney World’s Closed Water Park, Reopening Unconfirmed

“Having this award every single day to look down on is a reminder that I’m capable of anything, even the scary things,” Shaw said.

A video of Shaw receiving her award is now available to watch on the Disney Experiences website, which shares more details regarding her incredible story.

Have you ever had a memorable encounter with a Disney cast member?