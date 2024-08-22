Characters Removed from Magic Kingdom Venue

Meeting Disney’s cast of animated characters at parks, hotels, and other venues is an unavoidable part of the experience at both Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort. However, things at the Magic Kingdom are getting ready to change.

At the Magic Kingdom, Disney park guests can mix and mingle with Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Captain Jack Sparrow, and a whole litany of Disney princesses. It’s been that way since the ’70s, and fans like it that way, but all things at the parks are subject to change.

Shortly after Disney’s Beyond Big Thunder project was announced at this year’s D23 Expo, Pete’s Silly Sideshow at Storybook Circus in Fantasyland was revealed to be undergoing some changes. Even now, guests are already flooding the big top in preparation for the new reveal.

Are Mickey’s Friends Moving Out of the Magic Kingdom?

Storybook Circus is like stepping into a scene from Dumbo, and it has been an absolute delight for younger guests embarking on a journey through the Magic Kingdom. It’s a colorful delight for all ages, home to flying elephants, circus trains, and Goofy’s Barnstormer roller coaster.

At this charming location, guests can experience multiple rides and photo ops, and they can even catch a ride on the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Storybook Circus Station. However, one of its biggest draws is Pete’s Silly Side Show, where guests can meet Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Minnie Mouse, all decked out in circus-themed attire.

Any character location featuring any of Disney’s Fab Five is going to be a prime piece of real estate. After all, these characters are essentially the bread and butter of the traditional park experience.

However, as things begin to unfold at the Magic Kingdom and new events begin to take place, some experiences have to be put on hold to make way for something new. Case in point: @disneywithjen reveals what is happening to the sideshow for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party this year in the footage below.

Old Friends, New Threads

Instead of the previous appearance of the Seven Dwarfs, Disney has decided to outfit the original sideshow characters with new Halloween-themed attire for the after-hours event. While this isn’t the first time the characters have been changed, it might definitely be a new experience for many guests.

Donald, Goofy, and all the rest aren’t the only seasonal characters available during this event either, as they are joined by the likes of Jack Skellington, Mirabel and Bruno, and other Disney classic characters outfitted in their finest Halloween regalia. As per Halloween tradition, Disney has also thrown in a few villain Meet and Greets as well, including Jafar, the Queen of Hearts, and even Cruella De Vil.

All these characters and more can be found throughout the Magic Kingdom and other venues at the Walt Disney World resort. However, the Halloween theme is only for a limited time, so eager guests should enjoy it while they can.

