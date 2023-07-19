Disney Teases Brand-New Attraction Coming to Adventureland

Disneyland Resort guests were confused as Tarzan trying to learn Jane’s name when the walk-through attraction, “Tarzan’s Treehouse,” was unceremoniously closed in September 2021 at Adventureland. Many fans speculated whether it was being refurbished or maintained, but Disney officially announced in April 2022 that it would undergo a complete retheming. This is not the first time this attraction has been rethemed as the immersive treehouse originally opened up as the “Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse” in 1962. As the brand of the Swiss Family faded from the newest generation of Disney fans, Tarzan replaced the Family in 1999. History has come full circle as the attraction will be reconstructed as the “Adventureland Treehouse,” which will be inspired by the legacy of the Swiss Family Robinson once more.

The one unchanging feature of the iconic attraction was that guests could hike and explore the meticulously detailed walk-through experience. New details were disclosed by Disney Imagineer, Kim Irvine, who went into depth about the new theming. She expressed that the new “Adventureland Treehouse” will tell the enchanting tale of a magical family of five who used their resilient skills to thrive in the unpredictable jungle.

She expanded further on the background of the handy family. The father will be a chef that constructed a kitchen where meals cook themselves and an ingenious water wheel brings water to their ice box. The mother will be a musician who plays “Swisspolka” on her custom organ as a tribute to Disneyland’s original “Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse.” The daughter will be an astronomy buff whose room is at the highest point of the house, covered in stars and galaxy models. Lastly, the twin boys will be animal lovers and plant enthusiasts that share a room engulfed with exotic foliage.

Irvine the Imagineer provided no further updates on the upcoming attraction, but the mythology behind the new iteration has many fans excited for it to open again soon. However, there has been no further information regarding the Treehouse’s reopening from Disney as of now.