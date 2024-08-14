Disney Attraction to Close After Only Two Years

Big things are coming to the Magic Kingdom as new updates about Beyond Big Thunder continue to surface. As Disney prepares to gut out new and existing territories in Walt Disney World’s poster park, multiple attractions risk closing.

The Magic Kingdom is a sprawling wonderland where classic Disney movies and characters come to life, offering an enchanting escape for guests of all ages. It’s been like that since the ’70s, and fans get incredibly protective when something changes, just ask the good folks running Tiana’s Bayou Adventure about the Splash Mountain Fans.

Recent Disney news already discussed that Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America are set to be closed and presumably filled to make room for the new Cars attraction, but they aren’t the only victims of progress on the chopping block. Furthermore, it might even be yet another Walt Disney favorite.

A Magic Kingdom Favorite Shuts Down Again

The Magic Kingdom is the true-blue Disney park experience, complete with a castle, roller coasters, classic attractions, and a chance to mix and mingle with Mickey Mouse and all his pals. However, it’s also home to some of the oldest Disney attractions on company property.

Some of the attractions at the Disney parks are older than The Walt Disney Company itself, and many of them have undergone several refurbishments and extraneous repairs to keep them up and running. Unfortunately, one of the largest and oldest attractions will have to be shut down only two years after its much-needed refurbishment.

Similar to its Californian cousin, the Walt Disney World Railroad is one of the most beloved fixtures of the Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney’s love for trains has always been represented in the parks, and the trains that circle the park continue that legacy. However, new developments might bring it to a screeching halt.

Although they were recently brought back to the parks in 2022 after a much-needed trip to the repair shop, the locomotives that chug through the Magic Kingdom are living pieces of history. Their history stretches as far back as 1916–1918, so the trains have been riding the rails longer than many of us have been alive.

Although they’ve only been showing off their new faces for only two years, Disney’s Beyond Big Thunder plans might send them back to the shed for who knows how long. If the concept art and permits are correct, guests will have to go without the trains yet again.

Why It Matters

The Walt Disney World Railroad isn’t just a grand tour of the Magic Kingdom; it’s also perhaps one of the best ways to get around the parks while cutting down on wait times. Similar to attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, The Enchanted Tiki Room, and the Character Meet and Greets, the railroad was a “people eater” attraction that helped disperse crowds, and kept things from getting too backed up.

Additionally, getting from one end of the park to another is not always as simple as a straight line, especially on a busy day. Making stops at Main Street USA, Frontierland, and Storybook Circus at Fantasyland not only gave guests a little bit of sightseeing, but also help them navigate the park easier.

The Magic Kingdom has gone without its trains before, and the crowds had to suffer through their absence, but two years with them back in action feels entirely too brief. While no official closure work has been enacted or announced at this time, construction on the new additions is inevitable.

How often do you ride the rails? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below.