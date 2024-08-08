Disney World Revives 49-Year-Old Attraction, Completely Gutting All Seating as Guests Respond

Some fans of an almost-opening-day attraction at Walt Disney World Resort had some choice words after the House of Mouse “revived” a 49-year-old attraction, completely gutting all guests’ seats.

Magic Kingdom at Disney World Revives 49-Year-Old Attraction, Guests Respond To Gutted Seating

Tomorrowland, a key area of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, debuted on October 1, 1971, coinciding with the park’s grand opening. However, the section was not fully completed until 1975. Early attractions in Tomorrowland included the Skyway gondola ride and the Tomorrowland Speedway, which remains in operation today.

1994, the area underwent a significant transformation, reemerging as New Tomorrowland with a distinctive art deco retro-futuristic theme. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is an iconic audio-animatronic stage show in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom within the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.

The attraction features a revolving theater, offering a 21-minute performance that takes guests through different scenes of technological advancements over time.

As the audience rotates around the stage, new groups are seated every few minutes, allowing the show to accommodate up to 3,600 visitors per hour, with each theater holding 226 people. As of August 7, 2024, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom in Florida is undergoing refurbishment, featuring updates to the seating and carpeting in its rotating theaters.

The new seating boasts a retro-inspired design with colorful, patterned vinyl upholstery adorned with a star motif. The seats alternate in color by row, showcasing shades of orange, purple, yellow, and blue. Additionally, the theaters have new carpeting to complement the updated seating.

Magic Kingdom's Carousel of Progress Gets a Retro-Inspired Seating Makeover https://t.co/LnpKVvquk6 — WDWMAGIC.COM (@wdwmagic) August 7, 2024

While the show remains unchanged, the finale scene saw aesthetic updates in 2022, including refreshed character wardrobes—Patricia now sports a hoodie, James wears a shirt, and John dons an apron. The Carousel of Progress, one of Walt Disney World Resort’s oldest attractions, has undergone five updates since its opening in 1975, with previous refurbishments in 1967, 1975, 1981, 1985, and 1993.

The Carousel of Progress in Magic Kingdom got a seating upgrade 👀 pic.twitter.com/dgbE0Kk22M — MouseWait (@MouseWait) July 17, 2024

Needless to say, guests and fans of the attraction were pleased to finally see some upgrades on this old ride, giving way to new seating that is more comfortable, less dirty, and worn down. With new seating placed inside the ride, more people want to visit Magic Kingdom just to experience the sensation of sitting on a comfy new chair and experiencing a timeless classic.

Welp I just saw that Carousel of Progress in Magic Kingdom got new seats so I guess it’s time for another Disney trip 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Bree (@bytesofbree) August 8, 2024

The recent refurbishment of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom brings welcome news to fans of this timeless attraction. For years, guests have expressed concerns about the worn-out and dirty seating in the rotating theaters, noting that the condition of the seats detracted from the experience.

The new updates, including vibrant, retro-inspired upholstery and fresh carpeting, address these long-standing issues, promising visitors a more comfortable and visually appealing experience.

This refurbishment enhances the ride’s aesthetics and renews the enjoyment of a classic Disney attraction that has charmed generations of park-goers. The Carousel of Progress, known for its nostalgic portrayal of technological advancements through the decades, holds a special place in the hearts of many.

The updated seating ensures the ride offers a memorable experience, maintaining its legacy as a beloved fixture at Walt Disney World Resort.

By addressing the wear and tear accumulated over the years, Disney demonstrates its commitment to preserving the quality and appeal of its iconic attractions. Guests can now look forward to enjoying the Carousel of Progress in a refreshed setting, with the updates adding a touch of modern comfort to a classic ride that has stood the test of time.