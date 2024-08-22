New Update on Disney World’s Closed Water Park, Reopening Unconfirmed

Guests can take a new look at Disney World’s currently off-limits theme park.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida offers guests all kinds of fun, magical experiences. This massive theme park resort features four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as a massive shopping and dining center called Disney Springs.

Walt Disney World also features over a dozen uniquely themed hotels for guests to stay at, ensuring the magic doesn’t stop when they leave the parks.

However, some guests may be surprised to find out that Walt Disney World is also home to two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, both of which pack a serious punch, featuring fun family rides as well as some truly intense and thrilling water attractions.

Both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon are great ways to escape the hustle and bustle of the four main Disney World theme parks and beat the heat during the often brutal Florida summer months.

However, actually visiting these water parks can be tricky, with Disney only operating one at a time.

Blizzard Beach is currently closed for refurbishment, meaning guests have to visit Typhoon Lagoon if they want to make a splash during their Disney World vacation.

As the park remains closed, avid theme park photographer and Disney community member bioreconstruct recently snapped a new photo of Blizzard Beach. The water park continues to sit empty during its renovation.

Aerial look at part of Blizzard Beach during refurbishment.

The park’s zero-entry pool has been completely drained, as has Toboggan Racers and several other attractions.

For the last several years, the Walt Disney World Resort has only kept one water park open at a time, operating both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach on a rotational basis. As one water park opens, another closes for refurbishment. This has been the case since 2020, though Disney plans to change this in 2025.

As part of a new ticket deal announced earlier this year, Disney unofficially confirmed that it was planning to open Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach to guests simultaneously in 2025. Blizzard Beach is closed indefinitely, though the water park is expected to reopen by early 2025.

Blizzard Beach still does not have an official reopening date, with the water park’s website simply stating the following message to guests.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently unavailable. We recommend checking the availability of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.

Blizzard Beach features several incredible slides and attractions, ranging from slushy and slippery ski jumps to bobsled and toboggan runs. Some of the water park’s attractions include the following:

Summit Plummet is one of the tallest, fastest freefall body slides around. The heart-pumping attraction plunges guests down Mount Gushmore in a near vertical drop and rockets them into a darkened tunnel. It’s an attraction made especially for thrill-seekers!

Teamboat Springs is one of the world’s longest group whitewater raft adventures, where up to six riders can take an epic and unpredictable whitewater journey down a mountain.

Toboggan Racers is a unique attraction where guests use a mat to compete in a thrilling race downhill on an eight-lane slalom-style waterslide.

Cross Country Creek is a scenic lazy river that takes guests on arctic adventure gliding through mysterious caves, illuminated grottoes and bask in Mount Gushmore’s refreshing spring water throughout polar paradise.

Runoff Rapids offers a choice of three distinctly different inner-tube waterslides, where guests twist and turn down an adrenaline-filled trip down Mount Gushmore.

