Life-Saving Event Involving Children Takes Place at Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is known as one of the most popular vacation destinations on the planet, but the iconic theme park also educates the local community.

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, Walt Disney World Resort welcomed 1,000 children to Typhoon Lagoon water park. During the annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, Disney educated the kids on water safety and what to do if an accident involving water occurs.

The life-saving event provides knowledge and instruction to children with an aim to tackle the leading cause of death for one to four-year-olds in Central Florida: drowning.

“These kids live here in Central Florida. They are part of our community,” said Disney World’s Director of External Affairs, Tajiana Ancora-Brown (via Click Orlando). “We are all surrounded by water, right? There are waterways, pools, the beaches.”

As the outlet reported, “A thousand children from seven non-profits, including Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida, participated in Thursday’s event, considered the biggest yet.”

Grisell Carballido Lamadrid, Walt Disney World’s General Manager of Waterparks, said: “It’s so important that kids start swimming at a young age just for their safety and just for the safety and happiness of all their families.”

The popular Disney water park was seemingly closed to regular guests during the swimming lesson. Now that Blizzard Beach is shuttered once again for refurbishment, only Typhoon Lagoon is open at the resort. The two parks have opened on an alternating basis ever since the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park features the iconic surf pool and lazy river. It also includes the attractions Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Miss Adventure Falls, and Ketchakiddee Creek.

Another instance of unregular Disney World programming takes place today, June 21, 2024, at Magic Kingdom Park. The iconic theme park, home to Cinderella Castle, is closing early to host a private event. Magic Kingdom will close at 7 p.m. so that the Department of Defense Warrior Games can take place at the Disney park.

