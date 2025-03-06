Historic Disney World Landmark Destroyed Overnight as Upgrades Continue

Disney bids farewell to an iconic landmark.

Related: Disney Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Adorable New Addition at EPCOT

Disney has officially demolished the Cementosaurus in DinoLand U.S.A. The massive dinosaur statue has been the first thing guests see when they enter DinoLand for years, but it has now been removed, marking the latest change for the Animal Kingdom.

Changes are always taking place at the Disney parks, especially in Walt Disney World, with the Orlando resort set to embark on one of its most transformational periods ever in 2025. These changes extend and reach all throughout Disney World’s four theme parks, though some are seeing bigger shake-ups than others.

At the top of this list is Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with Disney now in the process of gearing up the land for a total makeover.

Disney Demolishes DinoLand Icon

Our beloved Cementosaurus went extinct overnight at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Thanks for the memories, buddy.

Our beloved Cementosaurus went extinct overnight at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Thanks for the memories, buddy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uyljE9SnFK — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) March 6, 2025

Related: Disney Guest Shocked After Expensive Jewelry Falls Apart

Overnight, Disney said goodbye to the Cementosaurus, the massive green Brachiosaurus that has stood at the front of DinoLand U.S.A. for years. Avid Disney World fan and reporter Drew Smith confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing a photo of the dinosaur prior to its removal.

The dinosaur had greeted guests with a smile as they passed right under him, becoming somewhat of an icon for Animal Kingdom and the Walt Disney World Resort as a whole, making its removal a somber moment for fans.

Last year, Disney confirmed it would be completely transforming DinoLand U.S.A., a project it first teased several years prior. Over the next year, all of the dinosaurs will go extinct as Disney works to turn the area into a new hub inspired by South America.

This isn’t just an aesthetic change, as all attractions will be rebuilt and rethemed, including DinoLand’s “E-ticket” attraction DINOSAUR. DinoLand U.S.A. has been a part of Animal Kingdom for decades, with DINOSAUR opening along with the park in April of 1998.

To say DinoLand has been a divisive part of the Walt Disney World Resort would be an understatement. Many feel the land, specifically Chester & Hester’s DinoRama, does not fit with the rest of Animal Kingdom. However, DinoLand has developed its own set of fans over the years, and many now feel sad that it will soon go extinct.

Guests hoping to spot another long-necked dinosaur model can visit Gertie at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which has also been greeting guests with a smile for years.

Will you miss DinoLand U.S.A.?