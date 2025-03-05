Disney Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Adorable New Addition at EPCOT

The 2025 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has officially begun, bringing vibrant floral displays, delicious outdoor kitchens, and exciting activities for guests of all ages. This beloved annual event, running from March 5 through June 2, showcases Disney’s horticultural artistry, transforming the park into a botanical wonderland filled with topiaries, gardens, and interactive experiences.

One of the festival’s standout additions this year is the Playalong Bay Playground, sponsored by Smucker’s Uncrustables. Situated between the entrance to World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion, this nautical-themed play area is designed to capture the spirit of childhood adventures by the sea.

Inspired by Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts, the playground invites children aged 5-12 to explore and let their imaginations run wild.

Playalong Bay is decked out with maritime props such as boat oars, life preservers, and even a picnic setup featuring baskets of Smucker’s Uncrustables. The area features a directional pole pointing to whimsical locations like “Raspberry Beach” and “Grape Canaveral,” cleverly tying into the branding.

There’s also an interactive photo opportunity where kids can place their faces into a cutout of an octopus enjoying Uncrustables, with a playful sign reading “Wich you were here!”

Incorporating a mix of fun and education, the playground includes climbing structures that resemble driftwood, as well as rock formations adorned with shells and starfish. Nearby seating areas provide Adirondack-style chairs, picnic tables, and bar seating, making it a convenient spot for families to relax while enjoying festival treats from nearby booths like Yacht Grub and Beach Grub.

The area is surrounded by lush landscaping featuring a variety of flowers and plants, each labeled with educational signage for guests to learn more about Florida’s native flora.

Beyond the new playground, the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival continues to impress with its signature offerings. The festival’s topiary displays are a major draw, with iconic Disney characters brought to life through intricate plant sculptures. This year’s collection includes beloved favorites like Mickey and Minnie, as well as new additions representing recent Disney films.

Outdoor kitchens scattered throughout EPCOT provide guests with an opportunity to indulge in fresh, garden-inspired cuisine. These food booths serve up seasonal dishes and refreshing beverages, many made from locally sourced ingredients.

For those looking to enhance their festival experience, EPCOT offers a variety of guided tours and interactive activities. The Garden Rocks Concert Series brings live entertainment to the America Gardens Theatre, featuring a rotating lineup of bands and artists performing throughout the festival’s duration.

Guests can also participate in the Garden Graze, a fun scavenger hunt-style food challenge that rewards those who sample designated festival dishes.

The festival is also known for its butterfly gardens, where guests can walk among hundreds of fluttering butterflies in a beautifully curated habitat. Educational exhibits and hands-on gardening workshops allow visitors to deepen their appreciation for horticulture and learn tips for creating their own gardens at home.

As EPCOT continues to evolve, the International Flower & Garden Festival remains a must-visit event for Disney fans and nature lovers alike. With stunning floral displays, engaging entertainment, and delicious food offerings, the 2025 festival provides a perfect blend of beauty and fun.

Whether you’re exploring the new Playalong Bay Playground, admiring the detailed topiaries, or savoring fresh flavors from around the world, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this springtime celebration.