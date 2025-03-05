Original EPCOT Ride Gets Disney Princess Retheme

Living with the Land, an original EPCOT attraction, has been given a Disney Princess retheme as part of the park’s annual International Flower & Garden Festival.

The Living with the Land boat ride opened alongside EPCOT on October 1, 1982. This unique Walt Disney World Resort attraction is part dark ride, part greenhouse tour. It educates guests on sustainability efforts and agriculture techniques being studied by scientists at EPCOT and around the world.

From the boat, guests can spot fish farming systems, hydroponic farms, and even a peek at the rotating Garden Grill Restaurant.

Throughout the year, EPCOT adds different decorations to Living with the Land to coincide with festivals like the International Festival of the Holidays, the Festival of the Arts, and the International Food & Wine Festival. Wednesday, March 5, marked the beginning of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which brought some new additions to Living with the Land.

According to WDWNT, this season’s Living with the Land decorations are inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009), Tangled (2010), and Moana (2016). Among the themed decorations are Moana’s iconic canoe and oar, Rapunzel’s frying pan and paintings, and a display inspired by Princess Tiana’s iconic New Orleans cuisine and Mardi Gras.

EPCOT also offers Disney character-themed topiaries throughout the park during the International Flower & Garden Festival. This year’s living sculptures include characters like Moana and Maui, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Chip’ n’ Dale, and more. Look for them around World Celebration, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Showcase!

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from March 5 to June 2, 2025. Visit anytime during these dates for themed snacks, decorations, and activities throughout the park–including the new theming on Living with the Land!

Are you a Living with the Land superfan? Check out the Behind the Seeds Tour for a behind-the-scenes look (and taste!) at EPCOT’s world-renowned greenhouse. Visit the kiosk inside The Land Pavilion for daily availability.

What’s your favorite part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments!