BREAKING: Disney Overhauls Entertainment Schedule for Highly Demanding Festival, New Additions Announced

Disney World has just announced a complete overhaul of the schedule for one of its highly demanding entertainment experiences, surprising guests with all-new additions and dates. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Moves up Completely, New Topiaries Announced

Disney World has just announced that its highly anticipated and popular EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival schedule has been completely overhauled and will now arrive sooner than initially expected.

Scott Gustin, Disney insider and journalist, just announced moments ago that the dates for the International Flower and Garden Festival have changed to commence on February 28 and will run through May 27, totaling 90 days at EPCOT. The original dates had the Festival running from March 1 through July 5, 2024.

NEW: The 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will run Feb. 28 through May 27 – a total of 90 days. Also new this year: A Groot topiary near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in World Discovery. pic.twitter.com/3WLfq12uzV — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 16, 2024

NEW: The 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will run Feb. 28 through May 27 – a total of 90 days. Also new this year: A Groot topiary near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in World Discovery.

Also arriving this year will be several new topiaries, including a Groot topiary near the popular Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction. Another unique topiary just announced by Disney will be several characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish (2023), which will include the likes of Asha, Valentino, and the Wishing Star, which will all be displayed at the main entrance to EPCOT Park at Disney World.

The Festival Explained

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is an annual event held at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT theme park in Florida. The Festival typically takes place in spring, featuring a vibrant display of colorful flowers, intricate topiaries shaped like Disney characters, and lush garden landscapes throughout the park.

In addition to the horticultural displays, the Festival offers various themed gardens, outdoor kitchens serving delicious seasonal dishes, and a series of special events, including gardening demonstrations and workshops.

It’s a celebration of the beauty of nature and gardening, combined with the magic of Disney, creating a unique and immersive experience for visitors. The Festival often showcases environmentally friendly initiatives and encourages guests to explore and appreciate the wonders of nature.

Tickets to the Festival are now on sale and can be purchased on the official Disney World website. Guests should remember that this Festival takes place during regular theme park hours and is not an after-hours event.

Are you thrilled about the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival arriving earlier and ending in May?

What are your thoughts on the new topiaries added to the Festival this year?

Sound off in the comments below, and let Inside The Magic know your thoughts and opinions!