Famous Disney World Resort Announces Closure for Months

Walt Disney World Resort is experiencing a wave of closures in 2025, and it feels like attractions and experiences are disappearing left and right.

With Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Test Track already confirmed to be closing for refurbishments, and even more closures on the horizon, guests planning their trips have had to rethink their itineraries.

Now, another fan-favorite spot has joined the list—Hurricane Hanna’s Waterside Bar & Grill at Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

Hurricane Hanna’s, a popular quick-service location known for serving up refreshing drinks and light bites with a great view of Stormalong Bay, will be closed from January through June 2025. This closure coincides with the previously announced refurbishment of Stormalong Bay and the Shipwreck Pool, both of which will be undergoing routine maintenance during the same period.

Disney officially confirmed the closure on its website with the following message:

“From January 2025 through June 2025, Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts will be closed for routine maintenance. Hurricane Hanna’s Waterside Bar & Grill will also be closed during this time. Guests dining at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop may see or hear construction work during daytime hours.”

For those who were hoping to grab a Piña CoLAVA or a quick snack by the pool, this news is disappointing. However, it makes sense, as the pool area itself will be unavailable, making it impractical to keep the adjacent bar and grill open. Disney has assured guests that alternative swimming options will still be available at Beach Club’s Tidal and Dune Coves pools, as well as the Yacht Club’s Admiral Pool.

These closures are part of Disney’s ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance their resort offerings, ensuring that everything remains up to their high standards. While it’s always a bit frustrating to see favorite spots unavailable, the hope is that these refurbishments will bring new and improved experiences when they reopen in the summer.

If you have a trip planned during the first half of 2025, it’s a good idea to stay updated on closures and refurbishments. Unexpected construction noise and limited amenities can impact the experience, so planning accordingly can help you avoid any surprises.

While Hurricane Hanna’s may not be available for a few months, other dining options at the Beach Club Resort, such as the beloved Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, remain open—though guests should expect some construction noise during daytime hours.

As always, Disney fans are keeping an eye out for any updates or changes to these closure schedules. Sometimes projects get completed ahead of time, and reopening dates could shift. In the meantime, planning alternate dining and pool experiences is key to making the most out of your Disney vacation.