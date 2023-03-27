Disney Falls Behind Schedule, Extends Resort Refurb

After months of work, Walt Disney World Resort just extended the refurbishment of one of its most popular resorts.

Home to over 30 onsite hotels, there’s definitely no shortage of beds at Walt Disney World. Its hotels are split into three categories – Disney Value Resorts, Disney Moderate Resorts, and Disney Deluxe Resorts. The latter’s lineup starts at an average of $400 per night and includes Animal Kingdom Lodge, the Grand Floridian Resort, Wilderness Lodge, and more.

With a Disney vacation already taking its toll on the wallet, Guests have high expectations from Disney Deluxe Resorts. The Walt Disney World Resort always strives to meet these expectations by conducting regular refurbishments across both Parks and hotels. Although this work can cause disruption for Guests, it’s worth it in the long run to maintain the Disney magic that keeps Guests coming back time and time again.

That’s why Disney started refurbishing Disney’s Beach Club Resort Villas in January. Work was initially scheduled to wrap up on the deluxe resort by early April. But according to updates on the Walt Disney World website, this refurbishment hasn’t worked out as fast as planned.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort Villas is within walking distance of EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, and themed like a charming New England hotel. However, the Disney resort’s Guests will have to wait to enjoy an undisturbed experience as Disney now lists the completion date as “late this fall.”

The Walt Disney World Resort website says:

From January 7, 2023, through late this fall, Disney’s Beach Club Villas will undergo refurbishment. During this time, Resort amenities will remain available for your enjoyment. While you may see or hear construction during daytime hours, you should not hear noise from Guest rooms between dusk and 9:00 AM.

Disney’s Beach Club Villas joins the list of Walt Disney World Resort hotels warning Guests of disturbances during their stay. Earlier this month, it notified Guests at another deluxe resort, the Contemporary Resort, that they should expect closures and construction noise.

Hopefully, Disney’s Beach Club Villas refurb shouldn’t have as much impact. Once work is complete, Guests can enjoy an upgraded vacation experience in between fun-filled days at Magic Kingdom and dinners at Disney Springs with renovated bedrooms, freshly-installed sofa beds, and new decor. (Here’s hoping it’s better received than the recent rooms refurb at the Contemporary Resort.)

However, it also raises questions about the availability of Disney Vacation Club rooms. “Late this fall” means the resort could be affected up until December. Disney’s Beach Club Resort Villas is made up of over 200 villas, and each villa will be out of action during its refurb.

Are you hoping to score a renovated room for your 2023 Walt Disney World vacation? Fingers crossed for no more delays!