Disney World Closes Entire Location, Extends for Multiple Months

Walt Disney World Resort may be home to some of the most iconic attractions in the world, but that doesn’t mean that everything goes exactly how guests would plan.

Walt Disney World Resort enthusiasts and theme park vacationers alike have long praised Disney’s Beach Club Resort for its captivating allure. Still, perhaps its crown jewel is Stormalong Bay, heralded as one of the paramount feature pools at Disney World. Bursting with an array of amenities and attractions, it’s a veritable aquatic paradise that promises endless fun for Disney World park visitors of all ages.

Situated within Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Stormalong Bay offers a plethora of aquatic adventures, ensuring that every moment spent here is brimming with excitement. Embark on a journey aboard a pirate shipwreck, bask in the sun-kissed serenity of the sand-bottom pool, or leisurely float along the meandering currents of the lazy river. The pool’s charm lies not only in its diverse attractions but also in its meticulous attention to detail, immersing guests in a world of enchantment and wonder.

However, like all good things, Stormalong Bay’s reign of aquatic delight must occasionally yield to the necessity of maintenance and refurbishment. In August, Disney announced plans for an extensive refurbishment of both Stormalong Bay and the Shipwreck Pool, slated to span five months in 2025. Originally scheduled from January to May, this refurbishment was anticipated to refresh and enhance the beloved aquatic haven, ensuring that it continues to delight guests for years to come.

Yet, recent developments have revealed an extension to the refurbishment timeline, much to the disappointment of eager vacationers and Disney aficionados. According to updates on the Walt Disney World website, the refurbishment of Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool will now extend through June 2025. This extension suggests that substantial work is underway, indicative of Disney’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and guest satisfaction, but that is absolutely something you should take note of if you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in the spring or even early summer of next year.

While Disney is closing down Stormalong Bay beginning next year, Disney’s Beach and Yacht Club is still home to three other leisure pools. So, while you won’t be able to enjoy the main attraction when it comes to swimming at the Disney Resort, you still will be able to have a fun day by the pool if you need a rest day between your time in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

While news of the extended refurbishment may bring some disappointment to those eagerly anticipating a dip in Stormalong Bay’s crystalline waters, it’s essential to recognize the importance of these maintenance efforts. By investing in the upkeep and enhancement of its attractions, Disney ensures that each Disney park guest experience remains magical and memorable.

At this time, no major closures have been announced for this timeframe in 2025. We can imagine that Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will likely be closed down for scheduled maintenance for a portion of this time, but that is speculation. No other announcements have been made related to closures inside the Disney World parks as of yet.

