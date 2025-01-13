Massive Disney World Closure Coming in 2026—Entire Land to Be Shut Down

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been a staple of adventure and exploration since it opened its gates in 1998.

Known for its breathtaking theming and immersive lands, the park celebrates the magic of nature through attractions like Expedition Everest, the serene Kilimanjaro Safaris, and the mystical Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Yet, one area that has captured both excitement and controversy is DinoLand U.S.A., a unique prehistoric-themed section with carnival vibes and a fan-favorite thrill ride: DINOSAUR.

For years, rumors swirled about DinoLand U.S.A.’s fate as attractions began to shut down. Primeval Whirl, a quirky but short-lived coaster, was permanently removed in 2020, and now, the land is undergoing a significant transformation.

On January 12, 2025, Disney officially closed large portions of the area, including Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama and TriceraTop Spin, sparking speculation about what’s next for the remaining attractions.

One thing remains clear—change is on the horizon. Walls are already up around parts of the land as Imagineers gear up to replace it with a lush “Tropical Americas” area. This new expansion will include an “Encanto”-themed ride taking guests through the Madrigal family’s magical casita, alongside an Indiana Jones adventure rumored to be the reimagined version of DINOSAUR.

The DINOSAUR Closure Rumor

Recent reports suggest that DINOSAUR will remain open through 2025 but could close in early 2026 to make way for the Indiana Jones attraction. This makes sense, as the current track system for DINOSAUR is nearly identical to that of the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland. If this timeline holds true, fans only have a year left to experience the dark ride’s famous catchphrase: “We’re not gonna make it!”

While the transformation is exciting, the potential closure of DINOSAUR is bittersweet for longtime visitors who remember the adrenaline rush of avoiding the menacing Carnotaurus. Many wonder if the new Indiana Jones ride can live up to the intensity and nostalgia that DINOSAUR provided.

What the New Land Promises

Set to open in 2027, the new Tropical Americas area will bring Pueblo Esperanza, a bustling fictional village, to life. Early concept art showcases a vibrant space complete with a massive quick-service restaurant in the former Restaurantosaurus spot. The entire area will celebrate the wildlife and cultures of Central and South America, with attractions like the Encanto ride promising family-friendly excitement.

The Future of Animal Kingdom

Disney’s choice to replace DinoLand U.S.A. aligns with the company’s goal of creating more cohesive, story-driven areas. However, losing another original ride raises questions among fans about the park’s identity. For some, the blend of fantasy and nature embodied by DINOSAUR perfectly captured the spirit of Animal Kingdom.

As the countdown to 2026 ticks closer, fans may want to take one last journey back in time before DINOSAUR goes extinct. Whether you’re team DINOSAUR or excited for Indy’s arrival, one thing is certain—change at Disney parks is inevitable, and Animal Kingdom’s next chapter promises to be wild.

What do you think about the rumored closure? Would you miss DINOSAUR, or are you ready for a new adventure?