Disney Immediately Dissolves All Remnants of Entire Theme Park Land, Bans Mention on All Documentation

Today marks the official end of an era at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as DinoLand U.S.A. has closed its gates for good. The once-beloved land, themed to prehistoric times and filled with dinosaur-inspired attractions, is now extinct and has been removed from both the park map and the My Disney Experience app. This closure paves the way for an ambitious new land, Pueblo Esperanza, set to open in 2027.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A Haven for Adventure

Opened on Earth Day, April 22, 1998, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is unique among Walt Disney World’s parks for its celebration of nature, wildlife, and conservation. The park is divided into several themed areas, including the lush oasis of Pandora – The World of Avatar, the vibrant Harambe Village in Africa, and the adventurous Asia section with its thrilling Expedition Everest.

Guests can explore attractions like Kilimanjaro Safaris, where they can see live animals, and enjoy dining options such as Tiffins Restaurant, which offers globally inspired cuisine.

Until today, DinoLand U.S.A. added a whimsical, prehistoric touch to the park’s offerings. However, after years of speculation and declining popularity, the land has officially gone the way of the dinosaurs.

Below, you can see how the land has become extinct online with the My Disney Experience app thanks to reporter Scott Gustin, “Here’s the new digital map at Animal Kingdom that shows the future footprint of the Encanto ride in the upcoming Tropical Americas-themed land.”

Here’s the new digital map at Animal Kingdom that shows the future footprint of the Encanto ride in the upcoming Tropical Americas-themed land. pic.twitter.com/lO2CEWk0vB — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 13, 2025

DinoLand U.S.A.’s Final Chapter

DinoLand U.S.A. opened with Animal Kingdom in 1998, offering a mix of attractions that included Dinosaur, a thrilling dark ride through prehistory; Primeval Whirl, a spinning roller coaster; and the Boneyard, a play area for children.

It also featured themed dining at Restaurantosaurus and snack stops like Dino-Bite Snacks. The land’s quirky roadside carnival vibe, embodied by Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama, made it stand out, though its charm was divisive among fans.

The decline of DinoLand began in earnest in 2020, when Primeval Whirl permanently closed without a replacement. Speculation about the land’s future grew, and Disney confirmed at the D23 Expo in 2023 that DinoLand would be replaced with a new, more immersive experience.

As of today, Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, Fossil Fun Games, and TriceraTop Spin are permanently closed, marking the first phase of DinoLand’s transformation. Other attractions, such as Dinosaur, the Boneyard, Restaurantosaurus, Dino-Bite Snacks, and Trilo-Bites, will remain operational until 2025.

The Future: Pueblo Esperanza

The space once occupied by DinoLand U.S.A. will be reimagined as Pueblo Esperanza, or “Village of Hope.” Inspired by the cultures and natural beauty of Tropical Americas, this new land promises to deliver an immersive experience similar to Harambe Village in Africa.

Pueblo Esperanza will feature two major attractions: the first-ever Encanto ride at a Disney park, which will replace Chester and Hester’s Dino-Rama, and an Indiana Jones-themed attraction, set to take over the footprint of Dinosaur. Disney’s goal is to create a richly detailed environment filled with storytelling and cultural authenticity.

Elsewhere in Animal Kingdom

DinoLand isn’t the only area of Disney’s Animal Kingdom undergoing changes. In 2025, the Tree of Life Theater will bid farewell to It’s Tough to Be a Bug, making way for a new Zootopia-themed show titled Zootopia: Better Zoogether! The show is expected to debut in winter 2025.

A New Era Begins

With DinoLand U.S.A. now officially gone, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is embarking on an exciting new chapter. The park’s evolution continues to emphasize immersive storytelling and innovative attractions, ensuring that it remains a favorite destination for Disney fans worldwide.

While some will undoubtedly mourn the loss of DinoLand, the promise of Pueblo Esperanza offers plenty to look forward to in the years ahead.