Goodbye: Disney Removes Fab Five Characters From Animal Kingdom Theme Park Location

Change is sweeping through Walt Disney World Resort’s Animal Kingdom. With Disney’s announcement about the closure of several attractions in DinoLand, U.S.A., the curtain has officially been raised on an all-new expansion inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones. And, the dismantling of this area has caused some beloved characters to be removed.

While this news might sound familiar, it’s worth noting that Disney first teased changes two years ago during a major announcement by Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences. At that time, D’Amaro joined forces with Walt Disney Imagineering’s Chris Beatty and Animation Studios’ Jennifer Lee to hint at the possibility of bringing Moana and Zootopia into the fold.

However, the latest update confirms a definitive pivot to the Tropical Americas, with the vibrant new land officially named Pueblo Esperanza.

Guests can look forward to stepping inside the magical Casa Madrigal, the centerpiece of Disney’s 2021 animated smash hit, Encanto. This immersive new experience promises to capture the heart and soul of the film while celebrating the lush environments and cultural richness of the Tropical Americas.

Last year, and thanks to the eagle-eyed efforts of theme park photographer Bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct), fans got a closer look at the early stages of this ambitious transformation. Aerial photos revealed significant site preparations, including a staging area and construction offices to support the redevelopment.

According to Bioreconstruct:

“At the top of this aerial photo is site preparation for a staging area and offices. This area will support the redo of DinoLand USA into Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.”

Simultaneously, Disney has confirmed the closure of several DinoLand attractions effective end of business January 12, 2025. Among the closures are TriceraTop Spin, Fossil Fun Games, and Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures. However, fan-favorite spots like DINOSAUR, the Boneyard, Restaurantosaurus, Dino-Bite Snacks, and Trilo-Bites will remain operational for now.

In an interesting development, Disney confirmed that DINOSAUR—inspired by the 2000 movie of the same name—would remain open through the end of 2025. Some Disney fans believe that the Mouse House may not actually follow through on its plan to reinvent the attraction with an Indiana Jones franchise theme.

Now, as the first closures in DinoLand U.S.A. nears, Disney has confirmed that some of its iconic characters have been removed–but can be found elsewhere. According to Kenny the Pirate, the Bird-Watching and Bone-Digging Goofy and Pluto meet and greet has now moved from its original location of behind Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures to just outside Restaurantosaurus.

Goofy and Pluto will seemingly be here until the next stage of the DinoLand development gets underway, which means time will be limited–although it can be expected that characters will remain as long as possible, especially if the DINOSAUR ride is operating through 2025.

Disney isn’t holding back when it comes to bringing the Tropical Americas to life. According to the Disney Parks Blog, “Just like Harambe, the land feels lived in, with a long, rich history — plus there’s a large hacienda which will be one of the largest quick-service restaurants at Walt Disney World Resort.”

The land’s design will be lush and inviting, anchored by a central fountain that serves as a communal gathering spot. Among the unique offerings is a giant working carousel crafted by a skilled woodcarver featuring animals from Disney’s iconic storytelling legacy.

Of course, the real showstoppers will be the two signature attractions anchoring Pueblo Esperanza. One ride will transport adventurers into the legendary world of Indiana Jones, while the other invites guests to explore Antonio’s magical bedroom from Encanto, where the animals come to life in an unforgettable ride-through experience.

Though Pueblo Esperanza’s grand opening—set for 2027 —is still a few years away, the buzz surrounding this ambitious project is already growing. Elsewhere in Animal Kingdom, the Tree of Life Theater will officially bid farewell to It’s Tough to be a Bug!, with Zootopia: Better Zoogether debuting in the near future.

In an unrelated closure, Kali River Rapids will shut down for seasonal maintenance from January 6. The closure of the Animal Kingdom ride comes amid a wave of January closures, which also include Astro Orbiter at Magic Kingdom and Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Cabarellos in EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Perhaps the biggest change at Magic Kingdom will be the indefinite closure of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. This cornerstone of Frontierland will close for an extended refurbishment beginning January 6, 2025, with a scheduled reopening in 2026. A recent permit filing sees work tentatively ending in March 2026.

How do you feel about the transformation of DinoLand, U.S.A., into Pueblo Esperanza? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!