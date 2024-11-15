Disney World Abruptly Erases Half of DinoLand in Latest Resort Update

Disney has already said goodbye to half of DinoLand.

Ahead of DinoLand U.S.A.’s phased closure next year, Walt Disney World has begun removing the land from the My Disney Experience app. The land has essentially been split down the middle, with all mentions of the Dinorama portion of DinoLand being wiped from the smartphone app without warning.

The app now reflects what DinoLand will look like after the phased closure begins in early 2025.

DinoLand U.S.A. is one of the most interesting and unique lands in any of the company’s theme parks. Offering guests the chance to explore history and dinosaurs up close and personal, DinoLand features several rides and attractions, some of which have proven to be more popular than others.

Phase one of DinoLand U.S.A.’s closure begins on January 13, 2025, and includes the carnival side of DinoLand.

The following attractions and offerings will close down on January 13, 2025:

TriceraTop Spin

Fossil Fun Games

Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Gift Shop

Phase one of Dinoland’s closure makes way for the new Encanto-themed ride part of Disney’s new South Americas land. DINOSAUR and other experiences are expected to remain open for at least the first few months of 2025 as construction continues on Disney World’s new Encanto attraction, shown below.

Disney first announced its tentative plans to retheme DinoLand U.S.A. back in 2022. This announcement came as quite a surprise, though longtime fans of the Disney theme parks had expected news to break about DinoLand for years.

The prehistoric-themed area has long been a point of controversy within the Disney theme park community. Fans have argued that DinoLand stands out compared to the rest of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a park dedicated to offering culturally authentic experiences and locations for guests to not only explore and have fun with but also learn something.

However, Disney would not officially confirm its DinoLand plans until 2023, when the company officially unveiled its reimagined DinoLand project to the world. Disney confirmed the area that once housed prehistoric attractions like DINOSAUR and TriceraTop Spin would become a new land inspired by South America.

This new South Americas land includes attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones, two properties that have sparked their own controversies among Disney fans.

Will you miss DinoLand U.S.A.?